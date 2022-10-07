How Into The Spider-Verse Inspired Mindy Kaling's Take On Velma

In a phenomenon that's a bit unusual for a fictional character, Velma Dinkley has been in the news a lot lately. The cartoon crime-solver has been under fire from all sorts of subhuman internet dwellers since news broke that she'll be portrayed as a lesbian in the upcoming "Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo" movie. This has, of course, angered some of the worst people on the planet who fear any iota of change in their children's media properties.

Well, those awful folks now have another change in Velma to be mad about, as it's come out that in HBO Max's new adult animated series, "Velma," Velma will be Indian. The new series, which will act as an origin story for the titular detective, will be headed up by Mindy Kaling of "The Office" and "The Mindy Project" fame. Kaling, who will also voice Velma, was a bit shocked by the level of backlash she received from the lowliest goblins on the internet, which she spoke about on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."

"There were a lot of 'so not Velma' tweets. Like, those kind of tweets. 'Not the classic Velma that I'm always thinking about!' First of all, I didn't know that she elicited such strong reactions, in either direction ... She's such a great character, she's so smart. And I just couldn't understand how people couldn't imagine a really smart, nerdy girl with terrible eyesight and loved to solve mysteries could not be Indian. Like, there are Indian nerds. It shouldn't be a surprise to people."

Despite surely knowing that racists would be angry, Kaling went through with making Velma Indian because she was inspired by "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," according to a new interview.