Christian Bale Would Have Been Fine Playing Batman For The Rest Of His Career

Christian Bale is a great actor who, if his exceedingly rare interviews are to be believed, hates acting. Loathes it. Kinda wishes he'd never done it in the first place. But it's a living, and he's awfully good at it, so he keeps snagging multi-million paydays because it beats hosing down dumpsters out back of an East St. Louis Denny's.

Sometimes, his distaste for his profession, and the lesser talents with whom he occasionally comes into contact, turns into full-blown fury. You've probably heard his freak-out on the set of "Terminator: Salvation," where he goes nuclear on cinematographer Shane Hurlbut for futzing with his lights in the middle of Bale's take. While it's horribly unprofessional to excoriate a co-worker like this in any line of work, it's still a hilariously colorful dressing down. And somewhat understandable. If you find yourself making a half-assed Terminator movie directed by McG, you might be a tad on edge.

On the other end of the ledger, if you're fortunate enough to reinvigorate the Batman franchise with a world-class filmmaker like Christopher Nolan, and you've got an antagonistic relationship with the craft of acting, you might be partial to doing nothing but that.