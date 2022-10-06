John Carpenter Was A Constant Presence While Simon Pegg And Edgar Wright Wrote Shaun Of The Dead

Not all movies can make billions at the box office. In fact, at this point in history, unless your movie has some sort of existing IP attached to it, it's tough to make much money at all. But financial success is by no means the best way of assessing a movie's quality. There are those movies that don't make a lot of money, and probably aren't exactly critical darlings either, but maintain a loyal and devoted fanbase that love the movie deeply. These films are cult classics.

A director who created many cult classics is John Carpenter, of "The Thing" and "They Live" fame. He innovated the horror, sci-fi, and action genres with his works, which he composed the scores of himself. His movies were not always huge financial hits, but people latched onto them, and still adore them to this day.

"Shaun of the Dead" is nothing if not a cult classic. The film debuted in 2004 to tepid reviews and a modest box office performance. Despite this, the extremely British zombie comedy, directed by Edgar Wright as well as written by Wright and Simon Pegg, has stood the test of time, earning the sort of cult following anybody could be proud of. Wright's unique directorial style as well as the on-screen humor of Pegg and co-star Nick Frost were an unstoppable combination that would make many great films to come.

It's no wonder that Wright and Pegg took some inspiration from their cult classic predecessor in Carpenter. According to a Hollywood Reporter piece, Wright and Pegg would listen to John Carpenter's scores the whole time they were writing "Shaun of the Dead."