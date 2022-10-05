The Lost Boys' Corey Feldman And Jamison Newlander On Joel Schumacher's Legacy [Exclusive]

While Jamison Newlander and Corey Feldman may speak highly of Joel Schumacher, the fact is the director felt the same way about their performances in "The Lost Boys." Schumacher recounted as much during the 2004 DVD special feature "The Lost Boys: A Retrospective" (which is also available on the new 4K Blu-ray):

"The Frog Brothers will always remain two of my favorite characters in any of my movies, because you wish you knew them. They're singularly focused ... I told them they were marines, commandoes. Well they don't think they're funny, they're going to kill vampires! You better not make fun of the Frog Brothers, I'll have them stake you. No, they're dead serious, they're the G.I. Joe's of this movie."

Schumacher's keen eye for actors came through in spades on "The Lost Boys," where the cast not only had great chemistry but also became friendly in real life. Newlander and Feldman continue to work together, including in two direct-to-video sequels ("Lost Boys: The Tribe" and "Lost Boys: The Thirst"), while "Lost Boys" boasts the very first pairing of Feldman and Corey Haim. Becoming known to fans and the press as "The Coreys" during their heyday, the two became best friends and worked on many projects together including "License to Drive" and "Dream a Little Dream." The film's two older male leads, Jason Patric and Kiefer Sutherland, have also remained close pals.

While Schumacher certainly went on to have a stellar career as a box office powerhouse throughout the '90s, it is a shame that he is not spoken of more highly as the genuine pop artist that he was. If you're looking to reconsider a singular career, then "The Lost Boys" is certainly a great place to start.