Andor May Be Allergic To Easter Eggs, But It Finally Gave Blue Milk The Spotlight It Deserves

This article contains mild spoilers for "Andor" episode five.

We are cruising right along through the first season of "Andor" on Disney+, with the show delivering some of the grittiest "Star Wars" we've seen in a long time. One big difference between this show and other recent "Star Wars" TV is that it's far less concerned with reminding us constantly about stuff we've already seen in a galaxy far, far away. There are very few Easter eggs and references beyond the obvious franchise imagery — the series is content to keep one's attention simply by being a very good story that is told well.

But the latest episode of "Andor" did deliver a pretty classic touchstone of the franchise that goes all the way back to the humble beginnings of "A New Hope": some blue milk. Yes, the oddly delicious-looking beverage that Luke, Owen, and Beru consume on Tatooine that seems to be a touchstone all across the galaxy makes an appearance in this episode of "Andor." And the blue milk really gets some time to shine here, as it turns out.

The episode opens with Kyle Soller's Syril still at his mom's place, contending with his shame after being ejected from the Imperial ranks. At breakfast, his mother busts out a healthy vat of blue milk that rests comfortably on the table while they have a very uncomfortable conversation. But it's not merely drinking blue milk this time around, as we get a new twist on the old favorite.