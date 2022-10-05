Andor May Be Allergic To Easter Eggs, But It Finally Gave Blue Milk The Spotlight It Deserves
This article contains mild spoilers for "Andor" episode five.
We are cruising right along through the first season of "Andor" on Disney+, with the show delivering some of the grittiest "Star Wars" we've seen in a long time. One big difference between this show and other recent "Star Wars" TV is that it's far less concerned with reminding us constantly about stuff we've already seen in a galaxy far, far away. There are very few Easter eggs and references beyond the obvious franchise imagery — the series is content to keep one's attention simply by being a very good story that is told well.
But the latest episode of "Andor" did deliver a pretty classic touchstone of the franchise that goes all the way back to the humble beginnings of "A New Hope": some blue milk. Yes, the oddly delicious-looking beverage that Luke, Owen, and Beru consume on Tatooine that seems to be a touchstone all across the galaxy makes an appearance in this episode of "Andor." And the blue milk really gets some time to shine here, as it turns out.
The episode opens with Kyle Soller's Syril still at his mom's place, contending with his shame after being ejected from the Imperial ranks. At breakfast, his mother busts out a healthy vat of blue milk that rests comfortably on the table while they have a very uncomfortable conversation. But it's not merely drinking blue milk this time around, as we get a new twist on the old favorite.
Blue milk with a twist
In what (to the best of my knowledge) is a first, we see some space cereal being poured into a bowl, with blue milk being poured on top of it, making for what looks to be a rather delicious breakfast option. Now, I have no idea what nutritional needs exist in this distant galaxy, but it looks like this is the equivalent of something like Cap'n Crunch's Oops! All Berries. That is by no means a bad thing, because I was getting ready to cozy up to Syril's mom just to get a bowl myself. But it's probably not filled with all of the nutrients a growing boy needs.
This, oddly enough, adds a little something to the broader mythology of "Star Wars." It's not necessarily as important as ancient Jedi texts or looking at the inner-workings of the Empire, but learning more about eating habits across the galaxy does count for something. Blue milk is more than just a drink — it goes with presumably sweet space cereal now.
"Andor" returns with new episodes Wednesdays on Disney+.