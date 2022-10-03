The Two Horror Movies You Need To Watch After Smile

Gore Verbinski's "The Ring" also comes to mind when watching "Smile." There's even a visual callback to one of the most terrifying moments in the film when the disfigured face of a dead character is revealed in a sudden jump scare. "The Ring" famously features a haunted videotape with strange, expressionistic visuals that gives viewers seven days until the drowned ghost Samara comes to scare them to death.

The audience is fully invested in the anguished heroine attempting to break free of the curse. Played by the exceptional Naomi Watts, Rachel is a reporter who watches the cryptic video and faces a conflict when her son accidentally watches it, as well. She must figure out how they can avoid dying without passing along the tape to kill someone else. Unlike "Smile" and "It Follows," where the sense of dread comes from the threat possibly lurking around every corner, "The Ring" plays more like a ticking time bomb. Samara isn't always there, but her imminent arrival and the grim fate she will bring paralyzes you with fear. "The Ring" is a true masterclass in building suspense.

Both "Smile" and "The Ring" are grim tales of death and abusive upbringings, although Rachel and her son fare a lot better than Rose does. Samara's menacing crawl and long hair covering her face is, much like the monster at the end of "Smile," a petrifying image that sticks with you long after viewing.

If you liked "Smile," you will enjoy "It Follows" and "The Ring" because they also deal with the idea of being unable to escape a deadly and likely inevitable fate. These eerie stories all feature a unique directorial vision and are anchored by incredible performances from their leading women as their characters suffer breakdowns and everyone doubts their truth.