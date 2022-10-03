Christian Bale's Dream Star Wars Role Is Not As A Major Character

Christian Bale is, without question, one of our most in-demand and talented actors working today. He can do it all, from real-life dramas such as "The Fighter" to gigantic superhero movies like "Thor: Love and Thunder. An Oscar-winner and an A-lister, it seems he's accomplished so much. But Bale's big dream is to someday be in the "Star Wars" universe. Though not necessarily in a role befitting someone of his stature. Rather, Bale is willing to dream small in this arena.

It is no secret that Bale is a big "Star Wars" fan and that he would like to appear in the franchise someday. But in a recent chat with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor made clear his seemingly reasonable ambitions. Namely, he only ever wanted to be the Stormtrooper that hits his head in "A New Hope."