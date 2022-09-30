Connect Trailer: Takashi Miike Brings His Brand Of Horror To A Disney+ Korea Series
I've always thought it was a bit unfair to pigeonhole Takashi Miike as a director known solely for shock and horror. While some of his most famous movies, such as "Audition" and "Ichi the Killer," do fall in this realm, he's also made everything from family movies to legal comedies and even musicals throughout his lengthy career. He's also had his hand in directing episodes of television, the most famous of which is arguably his "Masters of Horror" episode "Imprint."
While that episode might have been banned from airing on Showtime in 2006, Miike has got a new horror series on the way. Unfortunately it's unclear when it'll be available in the United States, because for now it looks like "Connect" will be airing exclusively on Disney+ Korea. As previously stated, Miike has experience in making kid-friendly fare, but this looks anything but.
It should probably be noted that Disney+ here in the United States is purposefully more family-friendly than other global iterations of the streamer. While there are various reasons for that, they mostly boil down to global licensing contracts and regional sensibilities. Thus, the fact that "Connect" is a Disney+ exclusive makes sense given South Korea's less-restrictive views on violence in media.
Watch the Connect trailer
But enough about the logistics. Let's get into what this show is about! Based on the webtoon of the same name by Shin Dae-sung, "Connect" follows a man named Ha Dong-soo (Jung Hae-in) who is abducted by a gang of organ hunters and subsequently has his organs removed for the black market. The most important of these organs was his eye, which was given as a transplant for serial killer Oh Jin-seop (Ko Kyung-po). And this unwilling exchange comes at an even greater price: Dong-soo begins experiencing visions of the murders that Jin-seop commits, and it is ultimately up to him to stop the man's bloody rampage.
Kim Hye-jun and Jang Gwang also star in the series, with the former playing a mysterious character named Lee I-rang. According to Variety, Nakamura Masaru and Heo Dam co-wrote the six-episode series, which will have its world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival in October. "Connect" will be Miike's first ever K-drama, but hopefully it won't be his last.
"Connect" arrives on Disney+ Korea sometime in December 2022. International streaming plans for the series have not yet been announced, but here's to hoping that the Disney+ parental locks will allow it to hit the States in all of its brutal glory.