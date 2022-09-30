Connect Trailer: Takashi Miike Brings His Brand Of Horror To A Disney+ Korea Series

I've always thought it was a bit unfair to pigeonhole Takashi Miike as a director known solely for shock and horror. While some of his most famous movies, such as "Audition" and "Ichi the Killer," do fall in this realm, he's also made everything from family movies to legal comedies and even musicals throughout his lengthy career. He's also had his hand in directing episodes of television, the most famous of which is arguably his "Masters of Horror" episode "Imprint."

While that episode might have been banned from airing on Showtime in 2006, Miike has got a new horror series on the way. Unfortunately it's unclear when it'll be available in the United States, because for now it looks like "Connect" will be airing exclusively on Disney+ Korea. As previously stated, Miike has experience in making kid-friendly fare, but this looks anything but.

It should probably be noted that Disney+ here in the United States is purposefully more family-friendly than other global iterations of the streamer. While there are various reasons for that, they mostly boil down to global licensing contracts and regional sensibilities. Thus, the fact that "Connect" is a Disney+ exclusive makes sense given South Korea's less-restrictive views on violence in media.