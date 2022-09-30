Birdemic 3: Sea Eagle Completes A Wildly Unlikely Trilogy With True Passion [Exclusive Interview]

Every year, there are more bad movies made than anyone could ever watch in a lifetime. Between what is released directly to VOD or the many, many ultra low-budget flicks that make their way to Redbox via companies like The Asylum, it's overwhelming. But every once in a while, some of these B-movie exercises manage to break away and actually get through to people in a meaningful fashion. Such was the case with 2010's "Birdemic: Shock and Terror," director James Nguyen's ultra-low-budget creature feature that gained so-bad-it's-good cult status in the way few films can ever hope to achieve. It is probably near "The Room" in that regard.

Despite the cult status and midnight movie reputation, it seemed unlikely that it would spawn an entire franchise. And yet, here we are, in the year 2022, with "Birdemic 3: Sea Eagle" having recently premiered at Fantastic Fest, one of the premiere genre film festivals in the world. With that, the journey of one of the most unlikely trilogies in history has been completed. But how did we get here?

"We started [production] in late 2020," Nguyen explained to me in an interview I conducted at the fest with the filmmaker and much of the cast, including Alan Bagh, Ryan Lord, and Julia Culbert. "Alan and I met with the producer David Greg at Severin Films, and we were sitting there going to start production. I think it was the end of 2019, and 2020 we were supposed to start. Then the pandemic, COVID, came. We had to postpone, shut down everything."