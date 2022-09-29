Raymond And Ray Trailer: Ewan McGregor And Ethan Hawke Dig Their Father's Grave

In the new Apple TV+ film "Raymond and Ray," Ewan McGregor ("Obi-Wan Kenobi") and Ethan Hawke ("Moon Knight") play estranged half brothers, brought back together by unusual circumstances. The two have been apart for quite a while, but after their father dies — and makes a very odd request — they reunite and reminisce about what a jerk he was. A new trailer has been released for the film, which will hit theaters first, then stream on the service.

The film is both written and directed by Rodrigo García ("Last Days in the Desert," "Mother and Child," "Albert Nobbs"), and produced by Academy Award-winner Alfonso Cuarón and Julia Lynn via Mockingbird Pictures. The trailer release comes shortly after the film had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 12, 2022. The tagline for the film is "You can bury family, but you can't bury the past."

McGregor and Hawke, both recently on the Disney payroll, are a pairing I didn't know I needed, but they have some seriously compelling brother/rival energy.