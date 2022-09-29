Colin Trevorrow Strongly Hints At A Lot More Jurassic World Movies To Come
"Jurassic World Dominion" director Colin Trevorrow has news regarding the beloved franchise — or perhaps, given how critics received the film, a threat. In a recent interview with Empire, Trevorrow said that he's already been talking to Universal about the possible future of the "Jurassic Park" series, noting that the new characters introduced in "Dominion" have the potential to move the story forward:
"This movie clearly takes a real interest in creating new characters that a new generation is going to latch on to –- Kayla Watts [DeWanda Wise], and Mamoudou Athie's character Ramsay Cole, who I think, in the Extended Edition, you really feel his purpose in a greater way. And Dichen Lachman's character [Soyona Santos], who just gets arrested at the end, there's more to come."
The "more to come" news is great for anyone who is craving more dinosaurs running amok, but less-than-exciting news for folks who have not been thrilled with Trevorrow's reboot. In another interesting confession, the director told Empire that "Dominion" was never made with the intention of it being the end of the series, despite what the marketing featuring "The epic conclusion of the Jurassic Era" would have us believe:
"I never knew that this was the ending of the franchise until I saw the marketing. Those guys are brilliant at what they do, but for me I think it might have been clearer if they'd said, 'The end of an era', as opposed to all of it, because regardless of the cynical approach — of course they're gonna want to make more money, which is what 'Jurassic World' was about — a new dinosaur fan is born every day."
Do we really need more Jurassic Park films?
The "Jurassic Park" series boasts six feature films, the "Battle at Big Rock" short film, the "Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous" animated series, the "Lego Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar" CGI series, and more merchandise than fathomable. Since Michael Crichton's novel was published in 1990, the world has been enraptured by all things "Jurassic Park." Steven Spielberg's original film is a bonafide classic and the latter installments of the original trilogy certainly have their defenders, but "Dominion" felt like a nail in the coffin of the series, with even diehard fans feeling like the time has come to say goodbye.
At the same time, Trevorrow even acknowledged that a story like "Jurassic Park" can extend for decades. "Kids deserve these movies, and young filmmakers grow up on these stories – much like 'Peter Pan' and 'The Wizard Of Oz' and worlds we've returned to constantly," he said. He's got a point. Dinosaurs are consistently one of the coolest things in the world for little kids to discover, but that's the thing — kids can fall in love with dinosaurs outside of "Jurassic Park."
It's highly unlikely that "Dominion" will be the last of the cinematic adventures of humans testing the limits of science despite the decades of evidence telling them "STOP MESSIN' WITH DINO DNA!" but whether or not the story will continue along the path laid by Trevorrow remains to be seen. Given the billion dollar gross of "Jurassic World Dominion," dino-proofing your home for the future is probably a good investment.