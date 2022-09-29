Colin Trevorrow Strongly Hints At A Lot More Jurassic World Movies To Come

The "Jurassic Park" series boasts six feature films, the "Battle at Big Rock" short film, the "Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous" animated series, the "Lego Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar" CGI series, and more merchandise than fathomable. Since Michael Crichton's novel was published in 1990, the world has been enraptured by all things "Jurassic Park." Steven Spielberg's original film is a bonafide classic and the latter installments of the original trilogy certainly have their defenders, but "Dominion" felt like a nail in the coffin of the series, with even diehard fans feeling like the time has come to say goodbye.

At the same time, Trevorrow even acknowledged that a story like "Jurassic Park" can extend for decades. "Kids deserve these movies, and young filmmakers grow up on these stories – much like 'Peter Pan' and 'The Wizard Of Oz' and worlds we've returned to constantly," he said. He's got a point. Dinosaurs are consistently one of the coolest things in the world for little kids to discover, but that's the thing — kids can fall in love with dinosaurs outside of "Jurassic Park."

It's highly unlikely that "Dominion" will be the last of the cinematic adventures of humans testing the limits of science despite the decades of evidence telling them "STOP MESSIN' WITH DINO DNA!" but whether or not the story will continue along the path laid by Trevorrow remains to be seen. Given the billion dollar gross of "Jurassic World Dominion," dino-proofing your home for the future is probably a good investment.