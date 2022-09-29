Why Creator David Simon Rejects The Notion That The Wire Is 'Conservative Art'

If you are attempting to make a nuanced argument about prison and law enforcement reform online in 2022, you need to be ready for people to engage emotionally and, oftentimes, in bad faith. As a society, we need to be ready to ignore these inflammatory knuckleheads and move forward with the extraordinarily difficult task of overhauling these systems so that they truly protect and serve their citizenry.

Or you can be David Simon, who is evidently inexhaustible when it comes to combating folks who mistake dopey catchphrases for meaningful action.

There are few fiercer opponents of the war on drugs in America then Simon. From his days as a Baltimore crime reporter to his ongoing work as a creator of high-quality dramatic television like "The Wire" and "Treme," he has demonstrated time and again, in tragically human detail, how elected officials and police continue to fail their communities via a wrongheaded campaign to rid the streets of narcotics. It is a bureaucratic, ludicrously punitive nightmare that prioritizes arrest numbers and sends young people to jail for an unconscionably long time via minor drug convictions. If his opposition to the carceral state of play in America doesn't come screaming through your television set while you're watching "The Wire," you can watch him speak eloquently on the topic in Eugene Jarecki's superb documentary "The House I Live In."

Or you can accuse him on Twitter of producing "conservative" series, and reap a finely-threaded whirlwind.