Showtime's Spector Docuseries: Release Date, Trailer, And More

Showtime Documentary Films has announced that their network will launch the four-part documentary series "Spector" on November 4, 2022. The docuseries follows the story of the legendary music producer Phil Spector and explores his life and downfall — the events of February 3, 2003, that led to his murder conviction. The producer was arrested for the murder of actress Lana Clarkson in his mansion and was charged with second-degree murder and sentenced to 19 years in prison. Eligible for parole in 2024, Spector died last year at the age of 81, and the titular series will depict both the lives of Clarkson and the man sentenced for her murder.

A chilling trailer for the docuseries has been released. "Spector" comes from an award-winning crew, and there's much information about the show at our disposal. Here's all you need to know about the Showtime docuseries.