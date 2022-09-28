Showtime's Spector Docuseries: Release Date, Trailer, And More
Showtime Documentary Films has announced that their network will launch the four-part documentary series "Spector" on November 4, 2022. The docuseries follows the story of the legendary music producer Phil Spector and explores his life and downfall — the events of February 3, 2003, that led to his murder conviction. The producer was arrested for the murder of actress Lana Clarkson in his mansion and was charged with second-degree murder and sentenced to 19 years in prison. Eligible for parole in 2024, Spector died last year at the age of 81, and the titular series will depict both the lives of Clarkson and the man sentenced for her murder.
A chilling trailer for the docuseries has been released. "Spector" comes from an award-winning crew, and there's much information about the show at our disposal. Here's all you need to know about the Showtime docuseries.
What is Spector about?
"Spector" will examine the life of Phil Spector and his standing as a cultural figure of the 20th century. The music producer is responsible for countless hits, including The Ronettes' "Be My Baby," The Crystals' "Da Do Ron Ron," and "You've Lost that Lovin' Feeling" from The Righteous Brothers, all staples of the music industry in the '60s.
In the four-part docuseries, Spector's downfall will be depicted through the lens of his notorious crime and the trial that followed, with a focus on both the late actress Lana Clarkson and her murderer. The show is said to peel back the layers on how their destinies became intertwined and pushed Spector to commit her murder on the very same night they met.
Showtime has released the trailer for Spector
A trailer for the documentary series has been released by the network, which has also announced its release for November 4 of this year. It includes testimonies from people who knew Spector, Clarkson's mother, and the music producer himself through archival footage who dismissed the tragedy as "accidental suicide" and refused to take responsibility for it.
The footage dives into the producer's musical collaborations while showcasing his ruin following Clarkson's murder, with audio clips where Spector deflects the accusations. The producer allegedly invited guests home and locked them in his California mansion. People who knew him described him as a violent and paranoid man, with accounts revealing he pulled a gun on Leonard Cohen at one point, demanding he go on stage for a performance.
The team behind Spector
The docuseries comes from a heavy-weight creative team, helmed by directors Sheena M. Joyce and Don Argott ("Framing John Delorean"). "Spector" is executive produced by Oscar-nominated producer Jonathan Chinn and Oscar-winning producer Simon Chinn, and Oscar-winning director James Marsh ("Man on Wire") and Stephen Neely also served as executive producers, with Janet Ginsburg producing.
The score for the series has been composed by American pop rock band members Dan Reynolds and Daniel Wayne Sermon of Imagine Dragons and Aja Volkman of indie rock band Nico Vega. "Spector" is produced by Lightbox for Showtime, in association with Sky Documentaries.