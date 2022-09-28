Taika Waititi's Time Bandits TV Series Cast Includes Lisa Kudrow And More

The original "Time Bandits" was likely a pivotal movie for many of our readers growing up, as it helped bring the wackiness and chaos of Terry Gilliam movies to younger audiences. I know that it was certainly my introduction to the director. Now, a brand new generation will be able to experience "Time Bandits" thanks to Taika Waititi.

Apple TV+ has officially greenlit its long-gestating remake of the film for the streamer. While it wasn't formally announced beforehand, the series has already accrued a stacked cast that will reimagine the characters we became familiar with in the film. Kal-El Tuck will portray Kevin, an "eleven-year-old history nerd," according to Apple TV+, that meets a band of thieves and travels with them throughout time and space. Kiera Thompson will play a character named Saffron, who will likely be Kevin's sister.

While the entire group of thieves has not been confirmed, we do have some names attached that could give us an idea of what to expect. Lisa Kudrow is expected to headline the show as a character named Penelope. Although she could be Kevin's mother, there is also a chance she might be the leader of this ragtag group of bandits. Other cast members include Charlyne Yi, Roger Jean Nsengiyumva, Tadhg Murphy, Rune Temte, and frequent Waititi collaborator Rachel House.