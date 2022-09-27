How Jeff Daniel Phillips Reacted When He First Saw Himself In His The Munsters Makeup [Exclusive]

Whether it rises above its abysmal first look, "The Munsters" at least feels born out of sincerity. Director Rob Zombie ("The Devil's Rejects") is quite possibly the biggest "Munsters" fan. Even his song "Dragula" is based on the outlandish family vehicle, so despite the violent idiosyncrasies of his earlier work, Zombie oddly feels like the right person to both pay tribute to the '60s sitcom, while making it feel fresh for another generation.

While the "House of 1000 Corpses" filmmaker is the headliner, "The Munsters" features a pretty awesome cast with Jeff Daniel Phillips, Sheri Moon Zombie, Daniel Roebuck, Jorge Garcia, RIchard Brake, and Cassandra Peterson, most of whom are Zombie alumni in some way or another. Of everyone involved, however, Phillips has one of the most difficult shoes to fill.

Al Lewis, Butch Patrick, and Yvonne De Carlo all had to act through a bunch of makeup in the original CBS series, but Fred Gwynne ("My Cousin Vinny") probably had the most difficult role of them all as Herman Munster. He exuded kindness, humor, and heart, all while caked a mountain of prosthetics to make him look like your friendly neighborhood Frankenstein's Monster. There was truly no one else like him.

Going into Zombie's "The Munsters," not only does Phillips have to live up to Gwynne's memorable presence, but also make Herman his own in the process.