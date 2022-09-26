Shin Ultraman Director Shinji Higuchi On Reinventing The Iconic Superhero [Fantastic Fest Interview]

As a fan, how was working with Bin Furuya, who was the original "Ultraman" actor?

From a very young age, I have always been a big fan of "Ultraman." I watched [it] every day after school. So I pretty much kept asking for Furuya person to work with me, but I didn't think that it would be possible, but he said yes. And so I was very excited about it. But Furuya, the original Ultraman, he's an older dude right now, but the way that he's physically built is not like a typical Japanese person. His arms are actually extremely long. His fingers are very long, his neck is very long. And so Ultraman is... It can't be done by just any actor. The physicality of this original actor is so different that he is Ultraman, and so when he does the poses, he's got very long fingers, and he is Ultraman. And so I was very excited, and I didn't believe that he would really be able to work with him. And lo and behold, I was working with him on this project.

And from that, I know Hideaki Anno also put on the suit and did the motion capture. How was it for you to direct him doing this character who he's a big fan of as well?

It was kind of like a, "Yes, yes, please do it," sort of feel like ... Hideaki Anno did fan films when he was in college, and so when he wanted to do the suits, I was like, "Yes, please do it." When you see Ultraman coming out of the ocean and do his rise pose like that out of the water... Everyone has a little bit of Ultraman in them, and Hideaki Anno really wanted to do that. In Japan, we have these bathhouses, and the water is very deep in them. And so Hideaki Anno-san, naked, would often act out as Ultraman in the bathtub, as Ultraman coming out of the water. And so that's the person that he is. I was like, "Just do it. Be free to do what you like," because Anno-san is always like Ultraman.

And did you try a motion capture suit for Ultraman or one of the characters, or did you want to?

I would feel too embarrassed to put on the suit, because it's a very skintight suit.

Quite a few scenes in the movie feel like they were shot practically, with suits and miniatures, how was balancing that with the CGI?

For the most part it's CGI. So there's really not much in terms of the miniature in the film, and there was really three cuts in the film that have miniatures. The rest is mostly CGI.