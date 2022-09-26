Cool Stuff: The Mandalorian's Cobb Vanth Is Ready To Protect Your Town As A Handsome Hot Toys Figure
If you are anything like me, then you probably miss Cobb Vanth. Seriously, how could you not? When he first appeared on "The Mandalorian," he gave the show an irresistible swagger that, no offense to our beloved Din, no character had ever given before. He was cocky, arrogant, in over his head, and just a really fun character to watch. Perhaps that's why it was so stressful seeing him potentially die in "The Book of Boba Fett" — thankfully, though, he survived and was last seen getting decked out in some bionic enhancements.
While it's still unclear if he'll be in the upcoming third season of "The Mandalorian," we do know that he's coming back in a big, well, actually small way. That's because Hot Toys is releasing a new figurine of the intergalactic sheriff with all the bells and whistles. While not expected to release until July 2023, we've got a good look at what this pint-sized version of Cobb has to offer.
A far-too-in-depth analysis of this figure
As with most Hot Toys figurines, the facial features are incredibly lifelike, closely resembling that of Timothy Olyphant. Seriously, they've even got the tiniest skin pores down. That's pretty crazy, if I do say so myself. It also looks like they have faithfully recreated all the tiniest details of the armor that he later found out was stolen from Boba Fett, as it looks properly worn-in and a little busted.
There are also quite a bit of accessories that come with this figurine. Of course, you've got the accompanying Mandalorian helmet that came bundled with the armor, as well as his KAS74 blaster rifle. However, there are some additions here that are a bit more unexpected but still fun to include, such as his missile-equipped jetpack. Finally, collectors can switch out the toy's hands, as there appear to be three different sets of hands included for modeling.
Of course, this all comes at a price, which is $300. Thankfully, you've still got a few months left to save up for this figurine if you need a little Cobb protecting you and your home. Or maybe, you just want to give it a little kiss on the head. I won't judge.
You can pre-order the Cobb Vanth sixth-scale figurine from Hot Toys here.