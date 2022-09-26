Cool Stuff: The Mandalorian's Cobb Vanth Is Ready To Protect Your Town As A Handsome Hot Toys Figure

As with most Hot Toys figurines, the facial features are incredibly lifelike, closely resembling that of Timothy Olyphant. Seriously, they've even got the tiniest skin pores down. That's pretty crazy, if I do say so myself. It also looks like they have faithfully recreated all the tiniest details of the armor that he later found out was stolen from Boba Fett, as it looks properly worn-in and a little busted.

Hot Toys

There are also quite a bit of accessories that come with this figurine. Of course, you've got the accompanying Mandalorian helmet that came bundled with the armor, as well as his KAS74 blaster rifle. However, there are some additions here that are a bit more unexpected but still fun to include, such as his missile-equipped jetpack. Finally, collectors can switch out the toy's hands, as there appear to be three different sets of hands included for modeling.

Hot Toys

Of course, this all comes at a price, which is $300. Thankfully, you've still got a few months left to save up for this figurine if you need a little Cobb protecting you and your home. Or maybe, you just want to give it a little kiss on the head. I won't judge.

You can pre-order the Cobb Vanth sixth-scale figurine from Hot Toys here.