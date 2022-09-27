Daniel Roebuck On Loving The Original Munsters And Rob Zombie's Artistic Vision For The Film [Exclusive Interview]

Were there any elements of Al Lewis's performance that you really tried to pull in, and how did you pull that in? And how did you make it your own still?

Well, that's good casting because Al and I were are essentially from the same part of the United States, the Northeast. He's from the Bronx or Brooklyn, I think the Bronx. I'm from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. As the crow flies, it's maybe 70 miles or so. And we're, you know, Eastern European descent, so there's so many similarities. The other thing is we're the exact same size. People always thought he was small, he wasn't. He was 6-foot-1, and he weighed 220 pounds. So, big guy, and I know that we are the exact same size because they recently put one of these tuxedos for "Munsters, Go Home!" on auction, and I put it on, and it fit me like my tuxedo.

So what I'm saying is, because I'm from the same kind of place and I grew up in the same kind of area, I'm already able to do that kind of persona. Because we're the same size, I got to fill it in exactly like he did. So a lot of the groundwork was done, and in the series, he and Herman could be more of a comedy team, because their relationship is established beforehand. In our movie, we don't have that relationship yet, so I wasn't able to ping pong the jokes off Jeff. But I do hope and pray there is a sequel, because I love Jeff very much and he's a great actor. I know we'll be able to get into all that by the time we get a sequel going, so let's get that petition!

I love it. The relationship between your character and Herman is so different here initially, and it's obviously building towards what they become. I'd love for you to talk a little bit about their evolving relationship in this film.

Well, we're diametrically opposed as any father who wants his beautiful daughter — who he knows is beautiful — to marry a handsome man with money. And then Herman presents himself, he's kind of flat-headed, he's greedy. He tells stupid jokes. He's not funny, and he's poor. So nothing about him is what I want in my family. And he is what I get in my family. (laughs) By the end of the movie, though, we're seeing things kind of the same way. Like, I really do hope we have an opportunity to put these characters on again, so that we can explore that.