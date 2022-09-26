Smile Trailer: Final Look At Film Provides Further Teases And Scares
After its world premiere at Fantastic Fest, the final trailer for "Smile" has been released. Yes, it is still full of creepy Snapchat-esque smiles, which you might be getting tired of seeing. However, this trailer appears to be showing more of the film's actual plot.
Perhaps the most interesting thing about this new trailer is the elaboration of a mysterious yet intriguing subplot. The beginning of the trailer shows our main character Rose (Sosie Bacon) talking to an inmate named Robert (Rob Morgan), who has some sort of connection to the sinister smiling terrors she's been experiencing. It turns out that he's witnessed the exact same occurrences but somehow survived the encounter. Given how he's currently locked up, it's not hard to assume that he was able to temporarily escape it through some sort of crime, although with Rose's appearance, that refuge won't last long.
That's not the only thing we see in this final trailer, of course. We get glimpses of more attacks from the smiling force, as well as some of the fiery lengths Rose will go to in order to escape them.
Check out the Smile trailer below
Based on his 2020 short film "Laura Hasn't Slept," Parker Finn's feature directorial debut looks pretty creepy and has already garnered some positive fan reception. It also helps that it's got a pretty great cast attached; Kyle Gallner, Jessie T. Usher, Caitlin Stasey, Kal Penn, Judy Reyes, Robin Weigert, and Gillian Zinser all star in this creepy flick alongside the aforementioned Bacon and Morgan.
While many reviews of the film have been positive thus far, /Film's Chris Evangelista was a bit more lukewarm in his review, calling it "a paint-by-numbers set-up that is content to feel consistently familiar." That being said, this shouldn't dissuade you from seeing if it gets underneath your skin.
Speaking of which, "Smile" creeps its way into theaters on September 30. In the meantime, read up on its premise through its official synopsis below:
"After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can't explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality."