Smile Trailer: Final Look At Film Provides Further Teases And Scares

After its world premiere at Fantastic Fest, the final trailer for "Smile" has been released. Yes, it is still full of creepy Snapchat-esque smiles, which you might be getting tired of seeing. However, this trailer appears to be showing more of the film's actual plot.

Perhaps the most interesting thing about this new trailer is the elaboration of a mysterious yet intriguing subplot. The beginning of the trailer shows our main character Rose (Sosie Bacon) talking to an inmate named Robert (Rob Morgan), who has some sort of connection to the sinister smiling terrors she's been experiencing. It turns out that he's witnessed the exact same occurrences but somehow survived the encounter. Given how he's currently locked up, it's not hard to assume that he was able to temporarily escape it through some sort of crime, although with Rose's appearance, that refuge won't last long.

That's not the only thing we see in this final trailer, of course. We get glimpses of more attacks from the smiling force, as well as some of the fiery lengths Rose will go to in order to escape them.