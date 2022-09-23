Don't Worry Darling Costume Designer Arianne Phillips Is A People Detective [Interview]

Like you said, there are a lot of interior scenes, and usually with only a few characters, but where do you start when you start working on a scene with as many extras as the ceremony/party?

I will say that, when I first read it, I was like, "There's a lot of description of this sexual tension in the room." And I was like, "Wow, Dita Von Teese should be in this, she would be perfect for this." She happens to be a friend and a neighbor. So I just casually mentioned Olivia, we were having a meeting. I'm like, "You should have Dita." And she's like, "Oh gosh, that would be incredible. I don't even know how that could happen." I'm like, "Well, let me just send her a text." I sent her a text, and at the time, because we were shooting just after lockdown, she had to cancel her tour, and she's like, "Yeah, I'm home bored, I would love it." So it worked out, and that was really fun to have her there, because I think that really added to that sexual tension that was on page and the debauchery and the decadence of that scene.

For me, I think that was really fun and I love doing those costumes and, I asked Bulgari, who's a really famous jewelry brand, if we could use some of their high archival jewelry, so that was really fun. But actually the part of that shooting that I enjoyed the most was the scene between Bunny [Wilde] and Alice [Florence Pugh] in the powder room. The way Matty shot that room, it's a total mirrored room with that beautiful kind of round settee ottoman thing that Katie had in the middle of the room. I love that scene. I thought it was particularly beautiful the way it was shot and designed.

It's funny you mention the sexual energy, because Chris Pine looks like he either wants to kiss or kill someone in this movie. How'd you want to help establish him as this powerful cult figure?

Oh, it's all Chris Pine. I love his work in this movie. Chris personally likes to be barefoot a lot. The scene when everyone's at his house, and they're talking about him and Shelley's house, then changing the world, and it's the exterior scene by the pool, Chris wanted to do the scene barefoot. I'm like, "100%." Frank has this cocky cult leader confidence, and he's gorgeous. He looks like the perfect man and figurehead, the kind of man that I think men and women want to be and are in love with. He has that in spades. So costumes really didn't do much. I just had to underscore what he was doing already.

It was a really crazy time to make a movie. We were one of the first adapters to come out of the gate post-lockdown to make a film. I think most films had been started up during COVID and went back up. But I believe we're the first film that kind of started from zero post-COVID. For me, it was nerve-wracking, because trust is such an important part of my job. I'm the only department that meets an actor, and then they have to get naked and trust me, right? That is always reading people's facial expressions and body language. I didn't know how that was going to work with masks ,and we didn't even just have masks, we had visors as well. So one of the things that I asked for was to have Zoom meetings with the actors first so that I could meet them without a mask, like we're talking now. And it was so great.

So I first met Chris on Zoom. It was great because he was at home and he was relaxed. Chris is also such a thoughtful actor and spent a lot of time thinking about Frank and doing research and who he would be. So we had an hour-long session on Zoom, which really, really helped me. By the time I met Chris in-person, there was a beginning of a relationship and an understanding, and it made a difference for me. I don't know if it made a difference for him, but it made a difference for me, because my goal is always so it's just like my relationship with the director. I want to get in their head and I want to understand their process and what will help them, and at the same time bring something to it.

It's ephemeral. Costumes can really be also about nuance and tone and mood, so that's a part of my job I love. I always say costume designers are people detectives, because it's a psychological assessment of not only the character, but the actor, the director, and how I'm going to help them get there. Because for some actors, costumes are a huge part of their process, and other actors, it's not at all. So you never know what you're getting. Some actors really want that tactile experience of being in a costume to transport them to a time and a place, and with other actors, it couldn't be less important to them.

Which actors have you collaborated with that, like you said, costumes are a huge part of their process?

Well, I wouldn't say I know, but it's just because I haven't asked them if they're important, but just their level of commitment. So Florence, just in speaking about this movie, Florence and Chris were both incredibly engaged with the conversations around the costumes. They had a lot of costume changes, but I think Harry was more curious about the process being new to acting. He's a brilliant performer. I think the thing about Harry Styles that's so genius is that he does play with clothing in a way that is super bold and playful and at times non-binary, there's a curiosity there. It was almost odd to put Harry in these '50s clothes, because he has an incredible personal style. To see him in such a character, really embracing that rat pack bro culture that I don't think of him as. To his credit, he looked so good in the clothes. I think they really helped us. I think celebrity can be tricky when watching films. I hope that people believe. I hope that costumes and the hair and the makeup help the audience, especially the young people that are going to come see it because he's in it. I hope it helps suspend belief so they can engage with the work that Harry does. I think Harry does a really stellar job in this movie.