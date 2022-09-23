Star Wars Bits: Andor, Regal Robot's Weequay, BB-8, The Mandalorian, Tales Of The Jedi, Obi-Wan Kenobi, And More!

The first three episodes of "Andor" are now available on Disney+. To celebrate, we've got tons of in-depth reviews and reactions from fans and content creators across the galaxy. We'll start with a spoiler-free review from HelloGreedo, which you can watch above!

Next, Dan Casey at Nerdist breaks down the first three episode and covers everything you might have missed.

Next up, Alex at Star Wars Explained shares his thoughts on the "Andor" premiere.

Ralph and James at Live Action Star Wars review the first episode of "Andor" above. Check out their reviews of Episode 2 & 3 on their YouTube channel.