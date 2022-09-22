According To Neil Gaiman, This Is Why The Sandman Hasn't Been Given A Second Season ... Yet?

Neil Gaiman spent years (and years!) trying to bring his beloved comic book series "The Sandman" to life on screen, for much of that time as a movie, which consistently kept falling apart at every turn. But that dream was finally realized thanks to Netflix this summer as the heralded comic was adapted as a big-budget TV series, one that drew a huge audience for the streaming service. So, one might wonder, what is going on with a potential second season? Why hasn't anything been announced yet?

The man himself recently addressed that very question on Twitter, with Gaiman addressing fans who are begging Netflix to make an announcement. Gaiman, keeping it classy, decided to give us a peek behind the curtain, explaining that the company is only just now starting to put together the data and crunch the numbers to see if "The Sandman" season 2 would make business sense.

"Sandman Season 1 dropped Aug 5th. The data harvesting has only just finished – and is complicated by a lot of people not binge-watching it, but spreading it out, letting episodes sink in before watching the next. Telling Netflix to hurry up won't make decisions happen faster."

Yes, the show has topped the charts on Netflix for weeks and drew millions of viewers but, as Gaiman also previously explained, the show is tremendously expensive to produce. As such, it will take a lot of viewership to justify a second season.