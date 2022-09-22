Mister Organ Trailer: New Documentary From Acclaimed Kiwi Journalist David Farrier Is Already Weird And Intense
If the name David Farrier doesn't ring a bell, well ... I have some homework for you. Seek out his documentary work in "Tickled" and the 2018 Netflix series "Dark Tourist." This Kiwi journalist doesn't seem to have any fear at all. With "Tickled" he investigated an odd tickling competition (yes, this is a real thing) and as he peeled back the layers things got dark very quickly.
With "Dark Tourist" he traveled the world and specifically went to the most screwed up, dangerous places he could. From the cartel-controlled Medellin to Ouidah, Benin, the birthplace of voodoo in Africa he kept putting himself in dangerous situations for our entertainment.
Farrier has a new project that is debuting at Fantastic Fest this week called "Mister Organ" which once again puts the New Zealand investigative reporter in the sights of an unsavory individual. He doesn't have to travel to the far corners of the world this time, though. "Mister Organ" takes place in his very own town of Aukland and, as you come to find out in the below trailer, literally to his front doorstep.
It starts as an investigation into a man accused of scamming locals and quickly takes a creepy turn. Watch the below trailer and you'll see what I mean.
Mister Organ Trailer:
I don't know about you, but about the time it was revealed to Farrier that the subject of his investigation has a key to Farrier's home is about the time my butthole puckered up. It's a mystery to me how Farrier keeps finding himself in these situations. Maybe he is drawn to dangerous, insane people or maybe they are drawn to him.
Whatever the reason for the constant craziness in his life (follow his Twitter and Substack if you want a particularly crazy journey he went on with a foot fetishist), up until now that's always translated into darkly funny, deeply disturbing content for us viewers and readers to take in. He's a braver man than I, that's for dang sure, and I'd be the first one to peace-out on almost everything he sees through to the end, but I'm glad he's out there doing it.
The world needs more brave souls like David Farrier. He also recently challenged a very powerful, predatory church in New Zealand called Arise and his public investigation exposed abuse, sexual assault, and grooming. That's not an easy thing to do, but like I said, this man has no fear and has guaranteed my eyeballs on anything he decides to put out, so you better believe I'll be champing at the bit to catch "Mister Organ" during my time at Fantastic Fest this week.