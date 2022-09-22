Mister Organ Trailer: New Documentary From Acclaimed Kiwi Journalist David Farrier Is Already Weird And Intense

If the name David Farrier doesn't ring a bell, well ... I have some homework for you. Seek out his documentary work in "Tickled" and the 2018 Netflix series "Dark Tourist." This Kiwi journalist doesn't seem to have any fear at all. With "Tickled" he investigated an odd tickling competition (yes, this is a real thing) and as he peeled back the layers things got dark very quickly.

With "Dark Tourist" he traveled the world and specifically went to the most screwed up, dangerous places he could. From the cartel-controlled Medellin to Ouidah, Benin, the birthplace of voodoo in Africa he kept putting himself in dangerous situations for our entertainment.

Farrier has a new project that is debuting at Fantastic Fest this week called "Mister Organ" which once again puts the New Zealand investigative reporter in the sights of an unsavory individual. He doesn't have to travel to the far corners of the world this time, though. "Mister Organ" takes place in his very own town of Aukland and, as you come to find out in the below trailer, literally to his front doorstep.

It starts as an investigation into a man accused of scamming locals and quickly takes a creepy turn. Watch the below trailer and you'll see what I mean.