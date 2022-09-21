HBO To Follow Up Documentary The Case Against Adnan Syed With A New Episode

Amid news of the overturned conviction against Adnan Syed, HBO has announced that its 2019 docuseries "The Case Against Adnan Syed" will receive a new episode to recap these latest events. HBO Documentary Films revealed the news in a statement, saying that the episode has been in production since 2021.

"We knew the end of 'The Case Against Adnan Syed' was not the end of this story, and we've been closely following every twist and turn in the case since the series premiered in March 2019," said Amy Berg, the director of the docuseries, in the statement. "It's gratifying to see many of the questions and issues probed in the original episodes come to bear on the events of this week."

Syed's case, in which he was accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee in 1999, drew massive media attention with the 2014 podcast "Serial," the first season of which went through his case in excruciating detail. While off-air since 2018, podcast host Sarah Koenig recently revived it for a special episode, which discussed the various developments in the case that came to light after her original investigation.