Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon A Time Headed To US Theaters For The First Time

One of the biggest anime franchises of all time came to an end last year. Hideaki Anno's masterpiece, "Neon Genesis Evangelion" finally ended its story after 26 years with "Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time," the long-delayed final film in the "Rebuild of Evangelion" quadrilogy of films meant to retell the story of the acclaimed TV anime.

It is hard to even begin to explain the (Third) impact "Evangelion" has had on pop culture. Originally an emotionally complex but still relatively familiar mecha anime heavily inspired by tokusatsu shows like "Ultraman," Anno's "Neon Genesis Evangelion" took a hard left turn when its creator was hit with depression halfway through production.

Add a tight budget that was quickly emptying out, and Anno decided to abandon the original idea for the show, and instead turn it into a fascinating, experimental exploration of the human psyche, what it means to be alive and happy, a story of a creator realizing that his fandoms were not enough of a reason to stay alive and that he needed to embrace life for what it is, sorrows and all. It is a show with dozens of valid interpretations.

The "Rebuild" movies could have easily been a cash-grab, an excuse to capitalize on the never-ending success of "Evangelion," and initially, they were. But starting with the second film, "Evangelion: 2.0 You Can (Not) Advance," Anno once again started to deviate from the original story, and the quadrilogy became its own story. The movies went beyond the ending of the TV anime and into a place that was bleaker than even "End of Evangelion," before ultimately delivering one of the best endings anime has ever seen with "Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time." Now, you can finally experience the joy, the pain, the excitement, and Hikaru Utada's phenomenal "One Last Kiss" song in theaters.