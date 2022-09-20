George Lucas' Lucas Museum Of Narrative Art, Future Home Of The Lucasfilm Archive, Has Delayed Opening Until 2025

Those wishing to indulge in the collections presented at the forthcoming Lucas Museum of Narrative Art will have to wait a little bit longer to do so. The museum had hoped to open its doors to the public next year, but unfortunately, according to The Hollywood Reporter, it will now not open for another two years until 2025. That means that it will have been over a decade from when the project was first announced to when it is a proper reality.

While most see the name George Lucas and think that this will be a museum solely dedicated to filmmaking, that is not the case. Yes, filmmaking will be part of the collection. Most notably, it will house the Lucasfilm archive that I'm sure so many "Star Wars" fans cannot wait to gawk at. Cinematically speaking, the museum will also be where people can dig into the Separate Cinema Archive, which chronicles the history of Black cinema in the United States. But the collection goes beyond movies. Art from every medium will be there for you to enjoy, from the Americana paintings of Norman Rockwell to the comic book art of Jack Kirby.

The museum broke ground on March 14, 2018, which means it will have taken seven years to build. That is unless they delay the opening again.