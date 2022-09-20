Hocus Pocus Creator David Kirschner Would Like To Make A Buffy-Inspired Spin-Off

Twenty-nine years after its theatrical release in 1993, "Hocus Pocus" has gone from earning middling reviews and bombing at the box office to becoming requisite viewing for spooky season. But as much as its wry humor, sly innuendos, and memorably idiosyncratic elements have stood the test of time, the film's outlook toward witchcraft has not.

In "Hocus Pocus," the evil-doing Sanderson Sisters and, by extension, witches in general are shown to be vain, selfish women who use magic to literally feed on the life force of the god-fearing citizens of Salem, Massachusetts in the 17th century. Don't get me wrong, they make for fantastic, campy villains in the context of a '90s Disney comedy, but so far as on-screen depictions of witchcraft are concerned, they're fairly conservative.

Judging by its trailers, the fast-approaching sequel "Hocus Pocus 2" won't, per se, attempt to ret-con the Sanderson Sisters as being wrongly vilified or complicated women whose villainous reputations are really the results of false rumors meant to slander them à la "Malificent" and "Cruella." However, it does appear the movie will feature a flash-back that shows the siblings as young women being (unjustly?) cast out of Salem, only to cross paths with an older witch (Hannah Waddingham of "Ted Lasso" fame) who gives Winifred her prized spell book and pushes them to form their own coven.

The implication, it seems, is the film will shed more light on the history of magic and the supernatural in the "Hocus Pocus" universe than its predecessor ever did. What's more, if "Hocus Pocus" co-writer David Kirschner (who also produced the sequel) gets his way, "Hocus Pocus 2" might well pave the way to a spinoff series in the vein of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," exploring all there is to know about the fantastical happenings in Salem.