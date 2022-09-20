Don't Look Up Director Adam McKay Is Apparently Serious About Fighting Climate Change

Clearly, "Don't Look Up" really gave director Adam McKay something to think about. The Oscar-winning filmmaker has donated $4 million to Climate Emergency Fund, as well as joined its board of directors — marking the largest personal donation the foundation has received since its founding in 2019.

"The Climate Emergency Fund is unique in their commitment to funding, civil, non-violent, disruptive activism," McKay said in a statement, according to Deadline. "We are past time for politeness, past time for baby steps. I am proud to support their efforts and call on others to join me in doing everything we can to stave off the rapidly worsening impact of the climate crisis."

Additionally, Disney heir and activist Abigail Disney also announced that she is set to make a $200,000 commitment to Climate Emergency Fund. "Past generations have failed us, and now it's up to us to take swift action to avert climate disaster," Disney said, according to Deadline. "I'm proud to stand with Adam to lift up the brave activists Climate Emergency Fund supports and call on others to do the same. We do not have time to waste."