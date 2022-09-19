The Way Down: Everything We Know So Far About Sarah Paulson's HBO Max Series About Cult Leader Gwen Shamblin

Weigh Down Ministries and its titular method of weight loss and religious worship have been a subject of public fascination for years. Whether it was because of leader Gwen Shamblin's eccentric appearance or the allegations of its Remnant Fellowship Church promoting eating disorders and abuse, it seemed like it was a must-know for anyone even slightly interested in the workings of "unconventional" churches. However, when Shamblin and six other leaders of Weigh Down Ministries died in a 2021 plane crash, public knowledge about the group spread further than it had ever had before, causing their secrets to be unearthed once more.

These secrets and the history of the group were covered in the HBO Max docuseries "The Way Down: God, Greed, and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin," which was set before and after Shamblin's death. Now that the docuseries has proven popular for true crime fans, it will now be adapted into a dramatized miniseries for the same streamer. Here is what we currently know about "The Way Down," the latest true crime limited series slated for HBO Max.