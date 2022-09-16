Star Wars Bits: Andor, The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, Ezra Bridger, Tales Of The Jedi, The Podathon, The Bad Batch, And More!

Also at D23, "The Mandalorian" creator Jon Favreau, alongside executive producer Dave Filoni and star Pedro Pascal, released a trailer for the long-awaited third season of the Disney+ series, premiering in 2023.

In other live-action series news, Filoni and Favreau also treated fans in attendance to new images of Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano and Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren from "Ahsoka," as well as a first look at Jude Law in "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew," which you can see below!

