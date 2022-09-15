In Praise Of Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3's Brilliant Cold Opens

The fourth episode of the third season of "Star Trek: Lower Decks" sees the show's four protagonists sitting in a hallway that also serves as their quarters. Being an ensign aboard the U.S.S. Cerritos, as the show repeatedly states, kind of sucks. Officers sleep in hallway bunks and have no privacy. Ensign Mariner (Tawney Newsome) claims that close quarters aren't usually an issue for her, but seeing too many co-workers in short towels is growing tiresome. Ensign Boimler (Jack Quaid), optimistic, claims that the overcrowded conditions are merely the exciting bustle of life on a starship.

Just then, Captain Freeman (Dawnn Lewis) appears at the end of the hallway, emitting blue light, and hovering a meter off the ground. She wears a mask and speaks in a demonic voice. Crackling energy bolts follow her, turning the corridor of the ship into and ancient stone passages coated with creeping jungle vines. Mariner rolls her eyes at the terrifying sight and yells at the captain to stop touching masks. This is life on the Cerritos. Occasionally, your quarters will be turned into a stone temple.

This cold opening is, of course, a reference to the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "Masks" (February 21, 1994) an episode where an ancient, spacebound artifact begins altering the Enterprise into the stone and organic matter from its ancient database. Data (Brent Spiner) puts on a mask and become "possessed" by the spirt of Masaka, a wrathful sun deity. Picard (Patrick Stewart) puts on a mask and poses as her rival Korgano, the god of the moon. 'Masks" is often called one of the worst episodes of the show.

One must admire the chutzpah of the "Lower Decks" writers to drop audiences into "Masks."