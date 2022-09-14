Will Smith Made One Men In Black Scene Torture For Tommy Lee Jones

Following the smashing success of "Independence Day," Will Smith was red hot. The former "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star had successfully undergone the transformation from television star to film star, a hurdle many fail to overcome. Smith's next big project was "Men in Black," a sci-fi adventure film loosely based on the comic book series by Lowell Cunningham. Smith was to be the handsome but slightly out of his element leading man who would play alongside a more austere veteran actor. That co-star turned out to be Tommy Lee Jones.

At first glance, the combination of Smith and Jones seems like it could have been a slightly combustible one. Tommy Lee Jones is a serious, soft-spoken professional who had been known to have issues with co-stars. While Jones was working with Jim Carrey on 1995's "Batman Forever," Carrey reportedly said Jones told him to his face that he hated him. While on Norm McDonald's podcast in 2017, the funnyman told the story of the two meeting at a restaurant and Tommy Lee Jones' simple way of framing their problem. Jones said, "I cannot sanction your buffoonery."

For an actor like Will Smith, who had just come from the world of sitcoms, which is chock-full of buffoonery, one can imagine the idea of working with Jones was simultaneously exciting and daunting. According to a 2019 oral history with Vulture, Smith did drive Jones crazy — just not in the way you'd expect.