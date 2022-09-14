Diamond Select Assembles Avengers: Endgame Captain America Mini-Bust [Exclusive]

The sight of Captain America with his battle damaged vibranium shield during the final battle of "Avengers: Endgame" was a low-point moment foreshadowed as far back as Tony Stark's bleak vision in "Avengers: Age of Ultron." However, once an army of superheroic saviors appeared behind Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Mjolnir flew into his hand, it gave him the perfect moment to finally drop the "Avengers ... assemble" line we'd all been waiting for.

As far as satisfying payoffs, this was a big one, perhaps the biggest in a movie chock full of them, which is why our friends at Diamond Select Toys have put together the new Marvel "Avengers: Endgame" Captain America 1/6 Scale Mini-Bust. In a /Film exclusive, we're revealing the bust due out next year in all its fully-assembled glory, and you can check out more detailed looks below along with specs as well as an exclusive quote from the designer.