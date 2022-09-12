Jack Ging, Actor Known For The A-Team And Riptide, Dies At 90

"The A-Team" and "High Plains Drifter" star Jack Ging has passed away, according to Deadline. The performer was a familiar presence for fans of early television, appearing in Western series as early as 1958 before his turn as General Harlan "Bull" Fulbright in the popular 1980s action series about a team of framed Vietnam vets. The actor's death came from natural causes at the age of 90, with outlets reporting that he passed away in his home in La Quinta, California.

Ging appeared in dozens of film and television roles over his career before his last on-screen turn in 1994. He's perhaps most-known for his turn on "The A-Team," where he played Bull, a general who hunted down the A-Team before being dramatically killed off in the fourth season finale. Another notable on-screen roles was that of Lieutenant Dan Ives in "Mannix," the long-running detective series that starred Mike Connors and began in 1967.

The actor appeared in plenty of classic, milestone series throughout his career, including "Perry Mason," "Gunsmoke," "The Twilight Zone," "Alfred Hitchcock Presents," "Lassie," "Hawaii Five-O," and more. His final role was on the 1990s sitcom "Wings." Additionally, he appeared for several episodes of procedural detective shows including "Riptide," "Dear Detective," and "Barnaby Jones," and in the Western "Tales of Wells Fargo."