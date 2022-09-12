Jack Ging, Actor Known For The A-Team And Riptide, Dies At 90
"The A-Team" and "High Plains Drifter" star Jack Ging has passed away, according to Deadline. The performer was a familiar presence for fans of early television, appearing in Western series as early as 1958 before his turn as General Harlan "Bull" Fulbright in the popular 1980s action series about a team of framed Vietnam vets. The actor's death came from natural causes at the age of 90, with outlets reporting that he passed away in his home in La Quinta, California.
Ging appeared in dozens of film and television roles over his career before his last on-screen turn in 1994. He's perhaps most-known for his turn on "The A-Team," where he played Bull, a general who hunted down the A-Team before being dramatically killed off in the fourth season finale. Another notable on-screen roles was that of Lieutenant Dan Ives in "Mannix," the long-running detective series that starred Mike Connors and began in 1967.
The actor appeared in plenty of classic, milestone series throughout his career, including "Perry Mason," "Gunsmoke," "The Twilight Zone," "Alfred Hitchcock Presents," "Lassie," "Hawaii Five-O," and more. His final role was on the 1990s sitcom "Wings." Additionally, he appeared for several episodes of procedural detective shows including "Riptide," "Dear Detective," and "Barnaby Jones," and in the Western "Tales of Wells Fargo."
A familiar face during television's formative years
While he leaves his imprint on the formative years of television, he also had a varied and decade-spanning film career. Notably, he appeared alongside Clint Eastwood in the actor-filmmaker's 1973 Western "High Plains Drifter," where Ging played Morgan Allen, who had a great last line when memorably told an outlaw looking to gain entry to a safe, "I wouldn't give you the combination to the gates of hell."
Ging was reportedly born to a farming family in Oklahoma, and spent four years of his early days in the US Marine Corps. After receiving an honorable discharge, Ging had a college football career at the University of Oklahoma, where he scored five touchdowns and participated in the 1954 Orange Bowl. He also briefly played for a Canadian football team, the Edmonton Eskimos.
The actor's wife, Apache, confirmed Ging's passing to The Hollywood Reporter. The pair met in 1973 while he was filming the children's classic "Where the Red Fern Grows" in their home state of Oklahoma. They married in 1978. According to THR, Ging is survived by his children, Adam, Casey, Erin, Charlie, and Anna, as well as several grandchildren and great grandchildren.