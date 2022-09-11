National Treasure: Edge Of History Trailer: Meet A New Generation Of Treasure Hunters

If you missed "National Treasure: Book of Secrets" or don't remember the Jerry Bruckheimer-produced 2000s franchise well, it's worth noting that Keitel plays Peter Sadusky, an FBI agent who hunts down Ben (Nicolas Cage) in the first film before being revealed as a freemason and historical secret-keeper. He clearly hasn't retired, as he ominously asks Jess, "What if I told you everything you know about your dad is a lie?" The rest of the promo gets into the fun, quasi-mystical territory of the first two films as Jess waves her hand over a lit-up wall and opens up a secret door behind a bookcase.

Though this first trailer doesn't give us much of an introduction to the new characters, "National Treasure: Edge of History" features quite a few. Zeta-Jones plays Billie, a wealthy antiquities expert, while the rest of the treasure hunting ensemble includes legacy adventurer Liam (Austin Walker), potential love interest Ethan (Jordan Rodrigues), conspiracy-minded Oren (Antonio Cipriano), and best friend Tasha (Zuri Reed). Bartha's Riley, a fan favorite from the films, is billed as a guest star.

Cage, of course, is noticeably absent here, but I'm starting to wonder if "National Treasure: Edge of History" is a planned bridge story between the second and third films. After years of headlines about whether or not a third "National Treasure" movie will ever materialize, it does seem to be on the horizon, with Bruckheimer recently claiming that a script is being finished up and should be sent to Cage shortly. "National Treasure: Edge of History" certainly wants to keep the films fresh in our minds: the new trailer ends with a familiar piece of the original movies' score.

"National Treasure: Edge of History" will premiere with its first two episodes on Disney+ on December 14, 2022.