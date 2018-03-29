A new, exciting Westworld season 2 trailer dropped online today, but that’s only the beginning. A secret video and a secret code have also accompanied the new trailer, taking us further down the Westworld rabbit hole. Plus: Rinko Kikuchi has joined the cast for season 2.

See more on the Westworld secret video below.

If you’re done rewatching the super-cool Westworld season 2 trailer over and over again, here are some new violent delights for your perusal. Buried within the season 2 trailer lies a code, which some eagle-eyed Westworld fans on Reddit were quick to spot.

That code leads to yet another new Westworld viral site, which features an increasingly creepy marketing video for Delos Inc., the shady company that oversees Westworld. Watch the video below.

Westworld Secret Video

The video begins pleasantly enough, with fresh-faced people waking up bathed in bright sunlight. From there, it transitions to the behind-the-scenes goings-on at Westworld, with engineers constructing the host robots that populate the park. Almost immediately, glitches begin popping-up in the video feed, to let us know that something isn’t quite right here. I’ve highlighted a few select shots below.

As the video unfolds, slowly, disturbing imagery begins to creep into the video. The pleasant, high-quality shots of Westworld begin to flicker with bursts of violence, like this shot of several dead bodies scattered around the vast virtual Westworld map.

There’s also a super-quick shot of a new character looking none-too-pleased about having a noose around his neck. I have no idea who this character is, so until we find out, I hereby dub him Noose Man.

Here’s new character and Delos founder James Delos (Peter Mullan), carving up his face. There’s not a lot of info about James Delos yet, but now we know things aren’t going to go so well for him in season 2.

A quick, creepy shot of a new drone host cracking its neck. Westworld co-creator Jonathan Nolan told EW:

“The drone hosts relate to the corporation’s secret project which is hidden in plain sight in this park. As we talked about in the pilot, the park is one thing for the guests, and it’s another thing for its shareholders and management — something completely different. We’ve used the Google analogy — for consumers, it’s for search and email, yet for the company, it’s for advertising. There is an agenda here that Delos has undertaken for a very long time. As Bernard is making his way through the wreckage of the fallout from the first season, he’s discovering things about the park that even he doesn’t know and coming upon creatures like the drone host.”

The creepiest moment in the video comes courtesy of this blink-and-you’ll-miss-it shot of train tracks. Human (?) bodies have replaced wooden slats beneath the tracks. I’m starting to get the feeling this Westworld place is kind of dangerous, folks.

But wait – there’s more. At the end of the video, a code appears on the screen: XOMEGACH. If you head on over to the Delos website, you’ll see a LOGIN box in the upper right-hand corner. Entering the code will take you to yet another viral site.

Westworld Viral Site

Once you enter the code, you’ll be presented with a blue door ( season 2 is subtitled “The Door”). Clicking on that door will dump you into a 360-view of an empty white room. Once you pan around the room, you’ll find yet another secret video. This one is a lot less detailed than the one above – it only shows you some text. Watch it below.

The text is addressing Charlotte Hale, Tessa Thompson’s character. Buried within all the seemingly meaningless code is a message: Find Peter Abernathy. Peter Abernathy, you’ll recall, was Dolores’ father from season 1. The character was one of the first hosts to start to malfunction and eventually ended up lobotomized. In the episode “Trace Decay,” Charlotte Hale uploaded 35 years worth of data into Abernathy’s head, and then gave instructions to get the host out of Westworld. Obviously, this is all going to come up again in season 2.

Rinko Kikuchi Joins Season 2

Last, but not least: EW confirms that Pacific Rim and Brother’s Bloom star Rinko Kikuchi has joined the Westworld season 2 cast. “We’re told her character’s name is Akane,” says EW. “She plays what appears to be a geisha character in the show’s mysterious ShogunWorld.” There’s even a quick shot of Kikuchi in the trailer.

Westworld is one of six themed parks owned by Delos, with Shogunworld being another. I’m sure we’ll learn what some of the other parks are as the series progresses. I’m just going to go ahead and guess right now that one of the other worlds will be Pirateworld – because how could it not be?

Westworld season 2 premieres on April 22, 2018.