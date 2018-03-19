We may have just gotten a head start at unraveling the mystery of the Westworld season 2 plot.

Plot details have understandably been scarce for the HBO science-fiction series, with showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy attempting to maintain the veil of mystery that has surrounded the show since its first season. But in a new interview, Nolan and Joy may have just given us our first major hint for season 2.

The best way to describe Westworld is as a season-long puzzle. The first season was an intriguing, metatextual piece of fiction that became the lightning rod for all sorts of online theories and fan forums. However, many of its mysteries were solved long before the shocking season finale rolled around.

But as the season 2 premiere draws ever closer, we know even less about the show’s plot details than ever. Until now.

Nolan and Joy have been playing the long game with Westworld, meticulously plotting each season of the series. To aid them in their planning, they have taken to naming each season with a “secret title.” And Nolan accidentally let slip the team’s secret title for Westworld season 2 in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. Nolan said:

“If the first season was a journey inward, this is a journey outward. This is a search for what is else is beyond the park, and what else is in the park. Are there more parks? How big is the park? What’s beyond the park? We think of our seasons as discrete components in the series, to the point where we’ve named our seasons. The first season was called ‘The Maze.’ The second season is called ‘The Door.’”

Immediately, Nolan’s writing partner Joy excaimed, “I can’t believe he just told you that!”

Well, this is a juicy hint at the potential plot of season 2. First, let’s talk about the season 1 title, “The Maze.” It’s pretty clear why this was chosen as the title for the first season, as the Man in Black’s (Ed Harris) entire subplot revolved around finding a mysterious maze at the center of the park. However, the maze ended up being a tad metaphorical: it was a mental labyrinth created by the robots’ human creators to help unlock their past. At the center of the maze was true consciousness.

So we can assume “The Door” operates on a similar metaphysical level. Doors lead to somewhere, and it’s obvious that the robots are heading to revolution. Will they escape the park they inhabit and head into the real world for the first time? Or will we see the parks spill into each other, as we get introduced to other parks like ShogunWorld?

We’ll find out in the season 2 premiere of Westworld on April 22, 2018.