It’s been about a year and a half since HBO’s Westworld ended its first season with a cryptic, violent bang. Revolution is in the air. The robots are angry and the humans are looking…well, human. Meaning easy to kill.

A new Westworld season 2 trailer has arrived to tease next month’s premiere. And if you thought this hybrid of science fiction and western was going to get any less twisted and bizarre and prone to making your head spin right off its shoulders, showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy are ready to prove you wrong.

Westworld Season 2 Trailer

As you may recall, season 1 of Westworld concluded with the robotic Hosts populating Delos’ immersive futuristic theme park gaining sentience and declaring war on their human creators. Anthony Hopkins’ Robert Ford was gunned down. Ed Harris’ Man in Black/William took a bullet in the arm. Dolores’ furious expression spoke a thousand unspoken words as she opened fire on the meatbags responsible for her continuous torture and torment.

And, of course, we saw our first glimpse of Westworld’s sister park, Shogunworld. Just when you thought you had figured everything out, a puzzle piece from another puzzle entirely falls into your lap.

Plot details about Westworld season 2 have been played close to the vest. After all, that’s what a good gambler would do and this series is nothing if not a good gambler. It gambles that we’ll care about these robots. It gambles that we’ll be fascinated by this intricate future theme park. It gambles that we’ll be invested in the corporate espionage behind-the-scenes at Delos, the company behind Westworld. It gambles that a science fiction show that deconstructs video games, theme park experiences, and storytelling itself can balance its grander ideas alongside HBO’s trademark lurid violence and sexual content.

Westworld is not the next Game of Thrones, as many predicted it could become. It’s just the first Westworld.

Anyway, we do know that season 2 is subtitled “The Door,” which suggests that this batch of episodes will take us outside of the park and beyond. (Season 1 was subtitled “The Maze”). If this season is half as ambitious and gonzo as season 1, we’re in for a treat. So prepare yourself: the fan theories will be flying fast and furious come next month as we all try to figure out what the hell is going on. And we’ll be loving every minute of it.

Westworld season 2 premieres on April 22, 2018.