We’ve still got about two and a half months until the second season of Stranger Things starts streaming on Netflix just before Halloween. The brand new trailer that debuted at Comic-Con was good enough to hold us over for awhile, but we’re going to need another trailer soon to whet our appetite.

In the meantime, the official Stranger Things Twitter account is partaking in a promotional endeavor called #StrangerThursdays, where they rewatch each episode of the first season every Thursday (leading up to the second season premiere) and live tweet with cheeky posts, behind the scenes details about specific scenes and more. The coolest part of this lead-up is they kick off an episode by revealing a new Stranger Things poster inspired by one of the 1980s movies that influenced the show.

In the coming weeks, we’ll be updating this post with the newest Stranger Things posters, but you can see which ones have been revealed below, as well as the original posters that inspired them.

Here’s the most recently released Stranger Things poster inspired by A Nightmare on Elm Street:

The two movies share a character named Nancy and a monster who will stop at nothing to kill them. The reworking of the tagline isn’t quite as clever as I’d like, but at least the same style is there. It almost looks like a Fear Street cover.

Here’s the first Stranger Things Throwback Thursday poster, inspired by Stephen King’s Stand by Me:

Clearly the color scheme was changed up a bit to be more in line with the Stranger Things aesthetic, so it’s more dark than light, but the spirit of the poster is there, not to mention the same font for the title. Stand by Me is one of the many movies that Stranger Things draws from for inspiration, especially when it comes to the dynamic of the kids at the center of the story.

Stranger Things season 2 premieres on October 27, 2017.