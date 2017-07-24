A new trailer for Stranger Things season 2 (or Stranger Things 2, as Netflix is calling it) was released during San Diego Comic-Con International on Saturday afternoon. If you haven’t yet seen it, please click here now to watch it as it’s definitely one of the most exciting things I saw in Hall H this week in San Diego. Now that the /Film team has returned home, it’s time to delve in and unlock the secrets in our trademark trailer breakdown analysis. Hit the jump for the Stranger Things Season 2 trailer breakdown.

The trailer begins with three of the kids riding their bicycles to an arcade; nothing can be more 1980s than this. Entering the local Hawkins gaming establishment is Finn Wolfhard‘s character Mike Wheeler, Gaten Matarazzo‘s Dustin Henderson, and Caleb McLaughlin‘s Lucas Sinclair. It’s curious that Noah Schnapp‘s Will Byers is not with the group.

The kids are playing the 1983 arcade game Dragon’s Lair. The game featured animation by ex-Disney animator Don Bluth and was notable for using LaserDisc storage to overcome storage limitations of traditional games of the era.

This is probably not just another fun 1980s homage/reference and is most likely a metaphor for the adventure the boys are about to embark on, much in the same way that their D&D game was an encapsulation of the first season. Remember, in the Dungeons & Dragons game in Chapter One, Will uses fireball against the Demogorgon, which foreshadows Nancy, Jonathan, and Steve setting the Monster on fire in Chapter Eight.

So let’s take a look at the story of the game: Dragon’s Lair followed a knight named Dirk the Daring who is attempting to rescue Princess Daphne from the evil dragon Singe, who has locked the princess in the foul wizard Mordroc’s castle. Could Princess Daphne be Eleven stuck in the Upside Down?

Notice that Will Byers joins the trio at the arcade in this reaction shot. Perhaps Will’s mother is overprotective of him and dropped him off? Or maybe the trio met Will at the arcade? Dustin is sporting a t-shirt featuring the periodic table of elements, which has been featured in the show previously (albeit, they incorrectly included elements that weren’t discovered until the next decade). Ten elements have been added to the periodic table of elements since 1984, with Hassium being the only element added the year in which this story takes place.

The kids die in the game with the evil dragon burning the heroic knight alive, something that doesn’t seem like a metaphor. The next shot shows Will looking at something outside the arcade.

Outside, it appears to be snowing. Or is that the debris that floats in the Upside Down?

Remember, last time we saw Will Byers at the end of season one, he coughed up a weird slug-like creature and was still having visions of the Upside Down. It appears these “daydreams” happen involuntarily. And notice that the other kids inside the arcade have disappeared.

A flicker, and it’s now abundantly clear that Will is in that other dimension.

A door swings open, drawing Will towards the light outside.

Red lightning comes from the sky outside the Arcade.

As the lightning lights up the landscape, Will sees a huge six-legged creature that looks like something out of Lovecraftian tales.

Will is knocked out of his inter-dimensional day dream when Mike comes outside to ask him if he is okay.

Will looks back up at the sky which previously had the huge creature, and everything is back to normal. What exactly is going on in the Upside Down? We know that the kids killed the Demogorgon, so what is this new creature? Could it have something to do with the eggs we saw in the Upside Down in the first installment of the series?

After the Netflix logo, we are shown a car driving by a sign that says “Leaving Hawkins, Come Again Soon.” We have been told by series creators The Duffer Brothers that this season will leave Hawkins a few times, including the opening scene of the first episode. We also know there is a new character played by Linnea Berthelsen named Roman, who is described as “an emotionally damaged, magnetic young woman who suffered a great loss as a child. Although she does not live in Hawkins, she is mysteriously connected to the supernatural events at the lab.”

Whose car is this? The next shot may provide the answer.

Mike is peering over at an empty seat, which seems likely it is Will’s old seat in the classroom. Has Will moved away from Hawkins? Is it possible that his mother decided they needed a change of scenery? Or did something else happen that kept Will out of school? Mike seems concerned about the predicament.

Joe Keery‘s character Steve Harrington walks away from Natalia Dyer‘s Nancy Wheeler, who doesn’t seem too pleased. What has happened here?

Winona Ryder‘s character Joyce Byers looks worried about her son Will, who is laying in a doctor’s office or laboratory. Maybe this is why Will was missing school that day.

It’s revealed that the lab is being monitored by video, and we pull back to reveal that not only is that room being videotaped, but all the hallways and the whole facility.