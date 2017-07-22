Fans have been waiting for a much closer look at the highly anticipated second season of Stranger Things ever since they finished binge watching the first season after it arrived last summer just before the 2016 San Diego Comic-Con. Now here we are one year later, and we have a brand new trailer to tease what’s in store for the small town of Hawkins, Indiana when the show returns to Netflix in October.

Below, watch the new Stranger Things season 2 trailer.

Stranger Things Season 2 Trailer

This trailer could not be more incredible. First of all, the use of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” is absolutely brilliant, and while you wouldn’t think that such a tune would work all that well because it’s a pop song that inspires dancing, it blends with this footage so well.

But of course, the real appeal here is seeing what’s in store for Hawkins, Indiana. The side effects from Will Byers’ time spent in the Upside Down are getting worse, as he sees a giant monster coming closer to the twisted version of Hawkins that only he can see outside of the Upside Down. His visions are getting worse, and it seems to indicate that the Upside Down is starting to merge with the real Hawkins.

That final scene is the most important though, because we finally see that Eleven has indeed survived, and she appears to be back in the Upside Down, where she’s found a new entrance back into the real world. More and more portals are likely opening and will begin to absorb the town. How can it be stopped?

The official Stranger Things season 2 plot synopsis follows:

It’s 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the demagorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived.

In 1953, MKUltra came to Hawkins, Indiana and began experimentation. In 1979, Police Chief Jim Hopper returns to Hawkins. On November 6, 1983 a young boy named Will Byers vanished. Two days later, Barbara Holland also vanished. A year after Will’s return, everything seems back to normal… but a darkness lurks just beneath the surface, threatening all of Hawkins.

Returning cast includes Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler, Chelsea Talmadge as Carol and introducing Sadie Sink as Max, Dacre Montgomery as Billy, Linnea Berthelsen as Roman, Sean Astin as Bob Newby, Paul Reiser as Dr. Owens, Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman and Will Chase as Neil Mayfield.

The Duffer Brothers are directing the first two episodes, “Mad Max” and “The Boy Who Came Back To Life,” Shawn Levy is directing the next two episodes, “The Pumpkin Patch” and “The Palace”, the next two installments are being directed by Andrew Stanton titled “The Storm” and “The Pollywog”, Rebecca Thomas directed “The Secret Cabin” and The Duffer Brothers directed the last two installments of the season, “The Brain” and “The Lost Brother”.

Stranger Things season 2 premieres on October 27, 2017.