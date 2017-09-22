Star Wars: The Last Jedi is officially done.

It may seem like that’s coming down to the wire for the film’s December 2017 release date, but it’s par the course for a blockbuster film that requires so many visual effects to wrap its post-production process around this stage. Now it’s only a matter of time before we get inundated with trailers and ads of the finished product.

Director Rian Johnson announced late Thursday on Instagram that The Last Jedi had just wrapped its post-production, happily writing, “Aaaand that’s a wrap on the hardest working post production team in the galaxy. Going to miss sitting in dark rooms with these goobers.”

Aaaand that’s a wrap on the hardest working post production team in the galaxy. Going to miss sitting in dark rooms with these goobers. A post shared by Rian Johnson (@riancjohnson) on Sep 21, 2017 at 7:19pm PDT

It’s super cute, and gives some comfort in the fact that at least one Star Wars project has remained mostly untroubled.

It also finally marks the end of The Last Jedi‘s lengthy production which started in February 2016, with the principal photography beginning at Pinewood Studios in England, and Johnson announcing the casting of the prestigious Laura Dern and Benicio del Toro. Shooting went on until July 2016, with a gracious Johnson and the rest of the Star Wars crew commemorating the production wrap in a sweet video.

The cast and crew were wracked by tragedy a few months later with the death of our Princess and General, Carrie Fisher, in December 2016, and the production was dealt the challenge of finishing reshoots and post-production without one of their stars. But reshoots went on, and Star Wars fans were treated to new footage and a tribute to Fisher’s legacy at the April 2017 Star Wars Celebration. It was there that we received our first Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer, but that was the last of the new footage we’ve received so far — though we got plenty of tidbits and new merchandise over the past few months.

The wrapping of post-production could likely mean we’ll see another trailer for The Last Jedi soon — or in October like Mark Hamill claimed. It looks like that could be the case.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15, 2017.