Tonight at midnight will officially begin the onslaught of Star Wars: The Last Jedi merchandise that is Force Friday II. The retail celebration brings the first toys, books, games, clothes, lunchboxes and more that are tied to the upcoming sci-fi sequel from director Rian Johnson. With so many items coming to shelves, we wanted to highlight some of the coolest stuff you’ll be able to get your hands on.

Just so you know, director Rian Johnson has said that he doesn’t think any of the toys being released for Force Friday II have any spoilers in them at all:

Nah, unless seeing what characters & ships look like count, we were careful to make sure the toys & toy marketing don't spoil anything. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) August 31, 2017

So that means you can peruse this story and Star Wars toy aisles to your heart’s content, and you won’t ruin the mysteries of Star Wars: The Last Jedi unless you’re trying to go into the movie without knowing anything at all.

Check out our favorite Star Wars The Last Jedi toys and collectibles below.

Hasbro’s Black Series 6-Inch Figures

These continue to be the best action figures in Hasbro’s huge arsenal of toys. Standing at 6-inches tall, they’re the most detailed and articulated Star Wars figures that you can both easily get your hands on and won’t cost you an arm and a leg. The first wave of Black Series figures will include Luke Skywalker, as seen at the end of The Force Awakens, Rey in her new training gear, Resistance mechanic Rose Tico, Finn in First Order Officer uniform, Kylo Ren, a Praetorian Guard, Poe Dameron, General Leia Organa and Maz Kanata. They may not all be available on Force Friday II though, because some of them are in the second wave of figures coming later this year.

Those are all the figures that will be available across various retailers, but there are also exclusives you can only get at certain locations. For example, the First Order Stormtrooper Executioner (aka First Order Judicial) will only be available at Target. Meanwhile, that First Order Stormtrooper with the plethora of weapons will only be available on Amazon, and there’s a different version of the Praetorian Guard that you can only get there too. Maybe you’d like a two-pack of Admiral Ackbar and an unnamed First Order Officer can only be bought at Toys R Us. And finally, there’s that awesome Supreme Leader Snoke with his throne you can get at GameStop for $35. Be careful though, because some of these exclusives may not be available on Force Friday, but later this fall instead. (via io9 and The Hollywood Reporter)

Disney Store’s Elite Series Figures

Though the Black Series figures may be the best and most affordable, a close second are these die-cast Elite Series figures. These figures are only available from the Disney Store (online and retail locations) or Disney Parks gift shops. The first wave includes Kylo Ren, Luke Skywalker, Rey, R2-D2, First Order Judicial Stormtrooper (Executioner), Praetorian Guard, Chewbacca (with Porgs), Finn, Poe Dameron, Rose Tico (with BB-8), C-3PO, Captain Phasma and Supreme Leader Snoke. (via StarWars.com and Yahoo)

Star Wars Elite Series Die Cast Action Figures inspired by Star Wars: The Last Jedi (characters included: Kylo Ren (unmasked), Rey, Luke Skywalker, First Order Judicial Stormtrooper, Praetorian Guard, R2-D2). A premium line of die cast action figures featuring characters inspired by Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Available exclusively at Disney Store, DisneyStore.com, and Disney Parks.

Funko’s POP Vinyl Collection

Of course there are going to be an ample amount of Funko POP Vinyls featuring characters from Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The line-up will feature many of the characters from the rest of the action figure lines (not all are shown above), but there are some new ones too, such as Benicio del Toro’s mysterious character DJ. It’s funny that his name isn’t officially DJ, but that’s how he’s being referred to on packaging. Could DJ end up being his real name after all? His hat say something in Aurebesh, but all we can make out is either “Jorn” or “Join” so it could be a phrase or a name. We’ll have to wait and see. Plus, notice that there are two alternate Prateorian Guards, each with different helmets and weapons.

For a closer look at all of the Funko offerings for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, check out this official unboxing video, or head over to Funko’s blog for the full reveal of all of their various little collectible figures.

Rey’s Premium Lightsaber

There have been plenty of premium lightsabers over the years, and this one was even released as Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber before. But now it’s officially Rey’s and you can get your hands on this latest version of the weapon that’s been handed down over the years for yourself. However, this one is only a Disney Parks exclusive, so make room for it in your vacation luggage.

Porg Pillow and Chewbacca Blanket

We can’t help but fall in love with the cute, puffy little Porgs from the planet Ahch-To. We’re hoping that they don’t turn out to be the most annoying little creatures ever and have our figures crossed that they’re a little better than the Ewoks. We’re cautiously optimistic about this adorable Porg pillow that comes with a blanket featuring Chewbacca and his new little bird friends. Even your aunt might love this Star Wars item from Northwest.

LittleBits Droid Inventor Kit

For any kid who has every wanted to build their own droid but doesn’t have the parts to do so, this little Droid Inventor Kit from LittleBits should do the trick. You can reconfigure parts to come up with your own droid, give it special abilities through the app that works with the kit and take it on missions. It’s perfect for the pint-sized nerd in your life.

The Last Jedi LEGO Sets

As always, there are a bunch of new LEGO sets being released in conjunction with The Last Jedi. The first wave includes several new vehicles like the Resistance Transport Pod, the First Order Heavy Scout Walker, Kylo Ren’s TIE Silencer, a Resistance Bomber, the First Order Heavy Assault Walker, the First Order Star Destroyer, and a BB-8 made entirely of LEGO.