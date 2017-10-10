On the October 10, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by Ben Pearson and Brad Oman to talk about the latest news including Thor Ragnarok early reviews, the title for Bill & Ted 3, Rick and Morty, an expanded Pacific Rim universe, that Fast & Furious feud, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Sylvester Stallone story, and the firing of Harvey Weinstein. And at the Water Cooler we’ll talk about HBO’s Spielberg documentary, Blade Runner 2049, BBQ in Kansas City, and Cookie Butter Oreos.

In The Water Cooler:

Peter watched Spielberg on HBO, and watched Blade Runner 2049 and Thor: Ragnarok.

Ben is in Kansas City eating amazing BBQ

Brad found Cookie Butter Oreos, wants Mystery Oreos Next

In the News:

