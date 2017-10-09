thor ragnarok reviews

Marvel directors have had a tough time nailing a tone down for Thor. Is he a self-serious Norse god with a tragic Shakespearean background? Or is he comedic relief, obtusely stumbling over human courtesies?  Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi asks: Why can’t we have both? But mostly the latter.

Early Thor Ragnarok reviews are out, and they’re heaping praise on the offbeat, retro, and lighthearted take on the mythic Avenger. The third Thor film has generated tons of positive buzz for finally letting loose the comedic talents of star Chris Hemsworth, who, until now, had mostly played the dour epic hero in his solo films, and tapping into the trippy potential of the cosmos. But Thor is nothing without his team (hurray for the Revengers!), with stellar supporting turns from the scene-stealing Tessa Thompson, fellow Avenger Mark Ruffalo, and vampy villainess Cate Blanchett.

Check out the early social media buzz for Thor: Ragnarok below.

Here’s a round-up of social media reactions from critics who have seen Thor: Ragnarok, starting with our own Peter Sciretta:

Marvel seems to be incredibly confident in Thor: Ragnarok, with the movie review embargo lifting on October 19, two weeks before film’s release. With the social media buzz already effusively praising the movie’s star, supporting players, director, and soundtrack, it’s no wonder that the superhero studio is eager to allow critics their say.

Thor: Ragnarok is directed by Taika Waititi with a screenplay by Eric Pearson, and stars Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Tessa Thompson, Mark Ruffalo, Jeff Goldblum, Karl Urban, and Idris Elba.

Here’s the official synopsis for Thor: Ragnarok:

Imprisoned on the other side of the universe, the mighty Thor finds himself in a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against the Hulk, his former ally and fellow Avenger. Thor’s quest for survival leads him in a race against time to prevent the all-powerful Hela from destroying his home world and the Asgardian civilization.

Thor: Ragnarok hits theaters on November 2, 2017.

Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

About the Author

Related Posts

Tags

Comic Book/Superhero, Marvel Studios, Movie Reviews, Sequels, The Buzz, , , , , ,

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2016 /Film. Privacy Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.