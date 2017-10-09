Over the weekend, Rick and Morty fans had the opportunity to do what Rick Sanchez has been unable to do on the series so far: get their hands on the limited edition Szechuan sauce that was released by McDonald’s in 1998 as a cross-promotion with Disney’s Mulan. It seems like a clever enough promotion by McDonald’s, but they were woefully unprepared for the demand from Rick and Morty fans for the coveted sauce.

Find out about the McDonald’s Szechuan sauce shortage below.

io9 rounded up the experiences that some unhappy fans had over the weekend as they tried to get ahold of the Szechuan sauce. McDonald’s locations had hundreds of fans show up to get their hands on some sauce, but the amount available was even more limited than many thought.

First of all, the sauce was only available in tiny packets, the same that ketchup usually comes in. McDonald’s locations received anywhere from 20 sauce packets to 70 sauce packets, which was nowhere near enough to satisfy the appetite of Rick and Morty fans. The limited edition posters were even less abundant. Nice job, Jerry.

Cops are at Wellington McDonalds where tons of angry people lined up for hrs for Rick and Morty Szechuan sauce only to learn they had none pic.twitter.com/3T272osid4 — Lulu Ramadan (@luluramadan) October 7, 2017

Even in the less populated areas, demand was infinitely higher than what was available. Here in the Midwest, I intended to make an attempt at getting some of the sauce, but roughly 300 people showed up to the location in South Bend, Indiana and there were only 20 sauce packets available and two Szechuan sauce posters made available.

While it was troubling to hear reports that some McDonald’s employees were trying to sell the sauce under the table, that wasn’t nearly as upsetting as the fact that some bad apples felt this was a big enough problem to start fights, with some locations having police involved in the fallout that followed.

McDonald’s heard how angry Rick and Morty fans were, and they responded online with this tweet:

You spoke. We’ve listened. Lots more #SzechuanSauce and locations. Details soon. And that’s the wayyy the news goes! pic.twitter.com/ooIrbZBsOw — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 8, 2017

So if you didn’t get your hands on Szechuan sauce this past weekend, you’ll get your chance this winter, and you won’t have to wait in line with hundreds of other people to get your hands on it (or pay stupid amounts of money to get it). Winter may be a couple months away, but at least it’s not nine seasons away.