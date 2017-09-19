On the September 19, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by Ben Pearson and Brad Oman to talk about the latest news, including a True Lies tv series reboot, the cinemascore for mother! and the 2017 Emmy winners. In the Water Cooler we’ll be talking about Halloween Horror Nights, a secret magic show in Los Angeles, a stand-up comedy special, and Delta’s inflight movies. And in Our Feature Presentation, we’ll be joined by Chris Evangelista to talk about the best movies he saw at the Toronto International Film Festival.

In The Water Cooler:

Peter went to Halloween Horror Nights in Hollywood and saw a secret magic show called See/Saw featuring magician Siegfried Tieber.

Ben was traveling and has some words for Delta: Stop Editing Your In-Flight Movies For Content

Brad went to go see Mike Birbiglia’s new stand-up special

In the News:

In Our Feature Presentation: Chris Evangelista returns from TIFF to talk about the great films he saw at the festival in /Film’s Toronto International Film Festival Awards.

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today's show at slashfilm.com. /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.