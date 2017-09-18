mother! is polarizing, to say the least.

While critics have lauded the film for its provocative and daring narrative with an absolutely off-the-rails third act — while also eliciting a fair share of both revulsion and reverence amongst them — audiences are firmly against Darren Aronofsky‘s newest film. Blame it on misleading marketing, or star Jennifer Lawrence drawing in fans who “just wouldn’t get it,” but mother! has earned the rare “F” grade on Cinemascore.

Cinemascore is an audience polling firm that tests random reactions after people leave a movie. While the public at large doesn’t necessarily care about a movie’s Cinemascore, it is often an accurate representation of the film’s word-of-mouth, which remains a powerful factor despite all the hoopla made about Rotten Tomatoes killing movies’ box office numbers (it’s not).

Only rarely are films rated below the B or C rating on Cinemascore, with D’s or F’s often acting as a marker of bad or misleading marketing rather than bad creative decisions — though often it can be both. While Rotten Tomatoes has been criticized for turning movie reviews into a binary equation, there’s even less room for nuance on Cinemascore.

Ed Mintz, Cinemascore’s founder, explained in a 2016 interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the scores act as an indicator of the movie’s business outlook.

“A’s generally are good, B’s generally are shaky, and C’s are terrible. D’s and F’s, they shouldn’t have made the movie, or they promoted it funny and the absolute wrong crowd got into it.”

Only eight other movies have achieved the rare, and arguably coveted, “F” on Cinemascore. Here they are below, with their corresponding Rotten Tomatoes ratings:

Killing Them Softly (74%)

(74%) Solaris (66%)

(66%) Bug (61%)

(61%) Wolf Creek (53%)

(53%) Darkness (4%)

(4%) The Box (45%)

(45%) Silent House (42%)

(42%) The Devil Inside (7%)

And what kinds of films get that exemplary A+ Cinemascore? It’s an elite club as well, containing crowd-pleasers like The Help, Titanic, The Blind Side, Toy Story, and… Soul Surfer. While cinephiles may scoff at the “mainstream-ness” of it all, prestigious dramas like Schindler’s List, A Few Good Men, and Driving Miss Daisy make the grade too.

It’s no surprise that mother!, which had been mostly marketed as a straight haunted-house horror film, would earn audience distaste. /Film’s Chris Evangelista calls the film “bonkers,” and acknowledges that it’s a movie that audiences will either love or hate, stating, “By the time the end credits roll on mother!, you’re either going to be on board with the lunacy Aronofsky is selling, or you’ll be annoyed at how thick he laid it all on. At the very least, though, you won’t be bored.”