The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards aired on CBS Sunday night with The Late Show host Stephen Colbert serving as master of ceremonies for the prestigious night out with some of television’s finest talents.

The winners were announced live on television, and below we have the full list of those lucky enough to take home an Emmy during the broadcast last night, as well as offering some commentary on the awards from the night of the show. So without further adieu, let’s get to the 2017 Emmy winners.

Winners appear in bold.

Outstanding Drama Series:

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

House of Cards

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Commentary: While I’m disappointed that the shows I loved the most didn’t take home this award, The Handmaid’s Tale is relevant, timely and perfectly executed. It’s undoubtedly deserving of this award and every trophy it received this evening. Congrats to Hulu and everyone involved.

Outstanding Comedy Series:

Atlanta

Black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

Commentary: I’m not sure that Veep deserved this win over Master of None and Atlanta, but it’s been consistently great for a long time, and it’s hard to argue with their success.

Outstanding Limited Series:

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud

Genius

The Night Of

Commentary: And there it is. Strong actresses doing incredible work and creating an Emmy-winning limited series that took home a bunch of trophies tonight. HBO has a lot to celebrate.

Outstanding Television Movie:

Black Mirror: San Junipero

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks

Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love

Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Wizard of Lies

Commentary: Black Mirror beat out HBO’s big TV movie players, making Netflix a huge player at the Emmys. There will only be more of these kind of upsets to come.

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series:

Viola Davis – How to Get Away with Murder

Claire Foy – The Crown

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Keri Russell – The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood – Westworld

Robin Wright – House of Cards

Commentary: Much like Big Little Lies, I can’t imagine The Handmaid’s Tale not winning the overall Outstanding Drama Series category. It’s a big night for Hulu. We’ll find out shortly.

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series:

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Anthony Hopkins – Westworld

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys – The Americans

Liev Schreiber – Ray Donovan

Kevin Spacey – House of Cards

Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us

Commentary: I never would have thought that a seemingly melodramatic but touching show like This Is Us would be a key contender at the Emmys, let alone actually winning a major award.

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:

Pamela Adlon – Better Things

Jane Fonda – Grace and Frankie

Allison Janney – Mom

Ellie Kemper – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep

Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish

Lily Tomlin – Grace and Frankie

Commentary: Julia Louis-Dreyfus is a force of comedic nature on this show, and she deserves every single award that comes her way for playing Selina Meyer.

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Aziz Ansari – Master of None

Zach Galifianakis – Baskets

Donald Glover – Atlanta

William H. Macy – Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor – Transparent

Commentary: After winning directing for a comedy series, this was a great win to add to Atlanta‘s record. Donald Glover is just getting started.

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie:

Carrie Coon – Fargo

Felicity Huffman – American Crime

Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange – Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon – Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies

Commentary: Big Little Lies is clearly a big winner throughout the whole night, and it would be an upset if it didn’t win the overall Limited Series category.

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie:

Riz Ahmed – The Night Of

Benedict Cumberbatch – Sherlock

Robert De Niro – Wizard of Lies

Ewan McGregor – Fargo

Geoffrey Rush – Genius

John Turturro – The Night Of

Commentary: Riz Ahmed beat out some pretty heavy hitters, including the legendary Robert De Niro. That’s a huge win for the actor and his career has a promising future to be sure.

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:

Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale

Uzo Aduba – Orange Is The New Black

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Chrissy Mets – This Is Us

Thandie Newton – Westworld

Commentary: Ann Dowd was so touchingly emotional during her speech. The Handmaid’s Tale is another series led by strong female talent that is making big waves at the Emmys this year. I wonder if it will end up with the big prize.

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:

Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul

John Lithgow – The Crown

Mandy Patinkin – Homeland

Michael Kelly – House of Cards

David Harbour – Stranger Things

Ron Cephas Jones – This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright – Westworld

Commentary: I’ve yet to see The Crown, and while John Lithgow’s performance looks to be astounding, there’s something about this TV show that feels like the television version of Oscar bait. Still, probably worth watching just for John Lithgow’s performance.

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series:

Vince Gilligan – Better Call Saul, “Witness”

Stephen Daldry – The Crown, “Hyde Park Center”

Reed Morano – The Handmaid’s Tale, “Offred (Pilot)”

Kate Dennis – The Handmaid’s Tale, “The Bridge”

Leslie Linka Glatter – Homeland, “America First”

The Duffer Brothers – Stranger Things, “Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers”

Jonathan Nolan – Westworld, “The Bicameral Mind”

Commentary: Wow, The Handmaid’s Tale is cleaning up this year. The chances of the show winning Outstanding Drama Series appear to be really good if the track record so far is any indicator.

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series:

John Fields and Joe Weisberg – The Americans, “The Soviet Division”

Gordon Smith – Better Call Saul, “Chicanery”

Peter Morgan – The Crown, “Assassins”

Bruce Miller – The Handmaid’s Tale, “Offred (Pilot)”

The Duffer Brothers – Stranger Things, “Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers”

Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan – Westworld, “The Bicameral Mind”

Commentary: A timely win for a timely show that has more significance than many shows on television. This is a big win for Hulu.

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:

Vanessa Bayer – Saturday Night Live

Leslie Jones – Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live

Kathryn Hahn – Transparent

Judith Light – Transparent

Anna Chlumsky – Veep

Commentary: Yes! Easily the best cast member on Saturday Night Live, this was a much deserved award for her. She’s consistently hilarious and crafts incredible characters. Love it.

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:

Louie Anderson – Baskets

Ty Burrell – Modern Family

Alec Baldwin – Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tony Hale – Veep

Matt Walsh – Veep

Commentary: Alec Baldwin’s performance as Donald Trump on SNL has been a big draw for the series and one of the many reasons the show deserved its Outstanding Variety Sketch Series win. Kudos to Baldwin for starting his speech with a savage blow by saying, “Mr. President, at long last, here’s your Emmy.”

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series:

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Jamie Babbit – Silicon Valley

Mike Judge – Silicon Valley

Morgan Sackett – Veep

David Mandel – Veep

Dale Stern – Veep

Commentary: Atlanta is an outstanding show, and I’m so glad that Donald Glover’s hard work on the FX series got recognized by the Emmys. Looking forward to the second season.

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series:

Donald Glover – Atlanta, “B.A.N.”

Stephen Glover – Atlanta, “Streets on Lock”

Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe – Master of None, “Thanksgiving”

Alec Berg – Silicon Valley, “Success Failure”

Billy Kimball – Veep, “Georgia”

David Mandel – Veep, “Groundbreaking”

Commentary: You’d be hard-pressed to find a better comedy today than Master of None (though Atlanta comes close), and this win by Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe is undoubtedly worth it. The duo even got a standing ovation.

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie:

Regina Kind – American Crime

Laura Dern – Big Little Lies

Shailene Woodley – Big Little Lies

Judy Davis – Feud: Bette and Joan

Jackie Hoffman – Feud: Bette and Joan

Michelle Pfeiffer – Wizard of Lies

Commentary: You just can’t go wrong with Laura Dern. She’s fantastic in everything she does, but she was especially great in this HBO series. I can’t wait to see what she brings to Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie:

Alexander Skarsgard – Big Little Lies

David Thewlis – Fargo

Alfred Molina – Feud: Bette and Joan

Stanley Tucci – Feud: Bette and Joan

Bill Camp – The Night Of

Michael K. Williams – The Night Of

Commentary: Another win for Big Little Lies, which is good news for HBO. Though they had a 50/50 chance of winning this category since they split the nominees with FX.

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series, TV Movie Or Dramatic Special:

Jean-Marc Vallée – Big Little Lies

Noah Hawley – Fargo, “The Law of Vacant Places”

Ryan Murphy – Feud: Bette and Joan, “And the Winner Is… (The Oscars of 1963)

Ron Howard – Genius, “Einstein: Chapter One”

James Marsh – The Night Of, “The Art of War”

Steven Zaillian – The Night Of, “The Beach”

Commentary: I wasn’t expecting Big Little Lies to have such a big presence in the winners circle, but maybe I underestimated it. The series is undoubtedly good, but I just wasn’t expecting such a presence.

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series, TV Movie Or Dramatic Special:

David E. Kelley – Big Little Lies

Charlie Brooker – Black Mirror, “San Junipero”

Noah Hawley – Fargo, “The Law of Vacant Places”

Ryan Murhpy – Feud: Bette and Joan, “And the Winner Is… (The Oscars of 1963)”

Ryan Murphy, Jaffe Cohen and Michael Zam – Feud: Bette and Joan, “Pilot”

Richard Price and Steven Zaillian – The Night Of, “The Call of the Wild”

Commentary: There’s a win for Netflix, adding the long list of awards being won by streaming services this evening.

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series:

Ben Mendelsohn – Bloodline

B.D. Wong – Mr. Robot

Hank Azaria – Ray Donovan

Denis O’Hare – This Is Us

Brian Tyree Henry – This Is Us

Gerald McRaney – This Is Us

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series:

Alison Wright – The Americans

Alexis Bledel – The Handmaid’s Tale

Cicely Tyson – How to Get Away with Murder

Ann Dowd – The Leftovers

Laverne Cox – Orange Is the New Black

Shannon Purser – Stranger Things

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series:

Billy on the Street

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracey Ullman’s Show

Commentary: Anyone who reads this site knows how much I love SNL, and that’s why I review every new episode. This past season was a high point for the sketch show in recent years as they lampooned the current administration, and this is a well-deserved victory.

Outstanding Variety Talk Series:

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Real Time with Bill Maher

Commentary: You can pick any episode from Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, and it would be worthy of an Emmy. They may not be produced as often as some of the other nominees, but the work they do is not only funny but poignant.

Outstanding Directing For a Variety Series:

Jeremy Konner – Drunk History, “Hamilton”

Andy Fisher – Jimmy Kimmel Live, “The (RED) Show”

Paul Pennolino – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, “Multi-Level Marketing”

Jim Hoskinson – The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, “Episode 0179”

Don Roy King – Saturday Night Live, “Jimmy Fallon”

Commentary: Don Roy King is a directing legend and he takes on the Herculean task of bringing this crazy, difficult show together. It’s a huge, heaping responsibility, and Don Roy King does an amazing job with it.

Outstanding Writing For a Variety Series:

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Commentary: Every episode of Last Week Tonight is an eye-opening revelation, and it’s because of the brilliant writing staff who investigates thoroughly and brings us the most important details in a satirical fashion, never afraid to call anyone out.

Outstanding Reality – Competition Program:

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

Ru Paul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Commentary: With the exception of American Ninja Warrior clips here and there, I haven’t watched any of these shows, and it’s just not a category that I care about at all. But I would have liked Ru Paul’s Drag Race to win just for the sake of diversity and inclusion.

Meanwhile, the Creative Arts Emmys were handed out last weekend, and here are some of the notable winners:

Outstanding Children’s Program – Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas (HBO)

Outstanding Animated Program – Bob’s Burgers (FOX)

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program – Adventure Time (Cartoon Network)

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special – The 13th (Netflix)

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series – Planet Earth II (BBC)

Outstanding Variety Special – Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017 (CBS)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series – Melissa McCarthy – Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series – Dave Chappelle – Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Seth MacFarlane – Family Guy (FOX)

Outstanding Main Title Design – Stranger Things (Netflix)

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music – Stranger Things (Netflix)

Outstanding Special Visual Effects – Westworld (HBO)

***

That’s all for the 2017 Emmy winners. How do you feel about the shows that won this year?