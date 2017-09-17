2017 Emmy Winners: ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ and ‘Big Little Lies’ Win Big, ‘Veep’ Wasn’t Far Behind
Posted on Sunday, September 17th, 2017 by Ethan Anderton
The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards aired on CBS Sunday night with The Late Show host Stephen Colbert serving as master of ceremonies for the prestigious night out with some of television’s finest talents.
The winners were announced live on television, and below we have the full list of those lucky enough to take home an Emmy during the broadcast last night, as well as offering some commentary on the awards from the night of the show. So without further adieu, let’s get to the 2017 Emmy winners.
Winners appear in bold.
Outstanding Drama Series:
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
House of Cards
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Commentary: While I’m disappointed that the shows I loved the most didn’t take home this award, The Handmaid’s Tale is relevant, timely and perfectly executed. It’s undoubtedly deserving of this award and every trophy it received this evening. Congrats to Hulu and everyone involved.
Outstanding Comedy Series:
Atlanta
Black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
Commentary: I’m not sure that Veep deserved this win over Master of None and Atlanta, but it’s been consistently great for a long time, and it’s hard to argue with their success.
Outstanding Limited Series:
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud
Genius
The Night Of
Commentary: And there it is. Strong actresses doing incredible work and creating an Emmy-winning limited series that took home a bunch of trophies tonight. HBO has a lot to celebrate.
Outstanding Television Movie:
Black Mirror: San Junipero
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love
Sherlock: The Lying Detective
Wizard of Lies
Commentary: Black Mirror beat out HBO’s big TV movie players, making Netflix a huge player at the Emmys. There will only be more of these kind of upsets to come.
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series:
Viola Davis – How to Get Away with Murder
Claire Foy – The Crown
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Keri Russell – The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood – Westworld
Robin Wright – House of Cards
Commentary: Much like Big Little Lies, I can’t imagine The Handmaid’s Tale not winning the overall Outstanding Drama Series category. It’s a big night for Hulu. We’ll find out shortly.
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series:
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Anthony Hopkins – Westworld
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys – The Americans
Liev Schreiber – Ray Donovan
Kevin Spacey – House of Cards
Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us
Commentary: I never would have thought that a seemingly melodramatic but touching show like This Is Us would be a key contender at the Emmys, let alone actually winning a major award.
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:
Pamela Adlon – Better Things
Jane Fonda – Grace and Frankie
Allison Janney – Mom
Ellie Kemper – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep
Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
Lily Tomlin – Grace and Frankie
Commentary: Julia Louis-Dreyfus is a force of comedic nature on this show, and she deserves every single award that comes her way for playing Selina Meyer.
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Aziz Ansari – Master of None
Zach Galifianakis – Baskets
Donald Glover – Atlanta
William H. Macy – Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor – Transparent
Commentary: After winning directing for a comedy series, this was a great win to add to Atlanta‘s record. Donald Glover is just getting started.
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie:
Carrie Coon – Fargo
Felicity Huffman – American Crime
Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange – Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon – Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies
Commentary: Big Little Lies is clearly a big winner throughout the whole night, and it would be an upset if it didn’t win the overall Limited Series category.
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie:
Riz Ahmed – The Night Of
Benedict Cumberbatch – Sherlock
Robert De Niro – Wizard of Lies
Ewan McGregor – Fargo
Geoffrey Rush – Genius
John Turturro – The Night Of
Commentary: Riz Ahmed beat out some pretty heavy hitters, including the legendary Robert De Niro. That’s a huge win for the actor and his career has a promising future to be sure.
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:
Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale
Uzo Aduba – Orange Is The New Black
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Chrissy Mets – This Is Us
Thandie Newton – Westworld
Commentary: Ann Dowd was so touchingly emotional during her speech. The Handmaid’s Tale is another series led by strong female talent that is making big waves at the Emmys this year. I wonder if it will end up with the big prize.
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:
Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul
John Lithgow – The Crown
Mandy Patinkin – Homeland
Michael Kelly – House of Cards
David Harbour – Stranger Things
Ron Cephas Jones – This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright – Westworld
Commentary: I’ve yet to see The Crown, and while John Lithgow’s performance looks to be astounding, there’s something about this TV show that feels like the television version of Oscar bait. Still, probably worth watching just for John Lithgow’s performance.
Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series:
Vince Gilligan – Better Call Saul, “Witness”
Stephen Daldry – The Crown, “Hyde Park Center”
Reed Morano – The Handmaid’s Tale, “Offred (Pilot)”
Kate Dennis – The Handmaid’s Tale, “The Bridge”
Leslie Linka Glatter – Homeland, “America First”
The Duffer Brothers – Stranger Things, “Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers”
Jonathan Nolan – Westworld, “The Bicameral Mind”
Commentary: Wow, The Handmaid’s Tale is cleaning up this year. The chances of the show winning Outstanding Drama Series appear to be really good if the track record so far is any indicator.
Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series:
John Fields and Joe Weisberg – The Americans, “The Soviet Division”
Gordon Smith – Better Call Saul, “Chicanery”
Peter Morgan – The Crown, “Assassins”
Bruce Miller – The Handmaid’s Tale, “Offred (Pilot)”
The Duffer Brothers – Stranger Things, “Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers”
Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan – Westworld, “The Bicameral Mind”
Commentary: A timely win for a timely show that has more significance than many shows on television. This is a big win for Hulu.
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:
Vanessa Bayer – Saturday Night Live
Leslie Jones – Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
Kathryn Hahn – Transparent
Judith Light – Transparent
Anna Chlumsky – Veep
Commentary: Yes! Easily the best cast member on Saturday Night Live, this was a much deserved award for her. She’s consistently hilarious and crafts incredible characters. Love it.
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:
Louie Anderson – Baskets
Ty Burrell – Modern Family
Alec Baldwin – Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Tony Hale – Veep
Matt Walsh – Veep
Commentary: Alec Baldwin’s performance as Donald Trump on SNL has been a big draw for the series and one of the many reasons the show deserved its Outstanding Variety Sketch Series win. Kudos to Baldwin for starting his speech with a savage blow by saying, “Mr. President, at long last, here’s your Emmy.”
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series:
Donald Glover – Atlanta
Jamie Babbit – Silicon Valley
Mike Judge – Silicon Valley
Morgan Sackett – Veep
David Mandel – Veep
Dale Stern – Veep
Commentary: Atlanta is an outstanding show, and I’m so glad that Donald Glover’s hard work on the FX series got recognized by the Emmys. Looking forward to the second season.
Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series:
Donald Glover – Atlanta, “B.A.N.”
Stephen Glover – Atlanta, “Streets on Lock”
Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe – Master of None, “Thanksgiving”
Alec Berg – Silicon Valley, “Success Failure”
Billy Kimball – Veep, “Georgia”
David Mandel – Veep, “Groundbreaking”
Commentary: You’d be hard-pressed to find a better comedy today than Master of None (though Atlanta comes close), and this win by Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe is undoubtedly worth it. The duo even got a standing ovation.
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie:
Regina Kind – American Crime
Laura Dern – Big Little Lies
Shailene Woodley – Big Little Lies
Judy Davis – Feud: Bette and Joan
Jackie Hoffman – Feud: Bette and Joan
Michelle Pfeiffer – Wizard of Lies
Commentary: You just can’t go wrong with Laura Dern. She’s fantastic in everything she does, but she was especially great in this HBO series. I can’t wait to see what she brings to Star Wars: The Last Jedi.
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie:
Alexander Skarsgard – Big Little Lies
David Thewlis – Fargo
Alfred Molina – Feud: Bette and Joan
Stanley Tucci – Feud: Bette and Joan
Bill Camp – The Night Of
Michael K. Williams – The Night Of
Commentary: Another win for Big Little Lies, which is good news for HBO. Though they had a 50/50 chance of winning this category since they split the nominees with FX.
Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series, TV Movie Or Dramatic Special:
Jean-Marc Vallée – Big Little Lies
Noah Hawley – Fargo, “The Law of Vacant Places”
Ryan Murphy – Feud: Bette and Joan, “And the Winner Is… (The Oscars of 1963)
Ron Howard – Genius, “Einstein: Chapter One”
James Marsh – The Night Of, “The Art of War”
Steven Zaillian – The Night Of, “The Beach”
Commentary: I wasn’t expecting Big Little Lies to have such a big presence in the winners circle, but maybe I underestimated it. The series is undoubtedly good, but I just wasn’t expecting such a presence.
Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series, TV Movie Or Dramatic Special:
David E. Kelley – Big Little Lies
Charlie Brooker – Black Mirror, “San Junipero”
Noah Hawley – Fargo, “The Law of Vacant Places”
Ryan Murhpy – Feud: Bette and Joan, “And the Winner Is… (The Oscars of 1963)”
Ryan Murphy, Jaffe Cohen and Michael Zam – Feud: Bette and Joan, “Pilot”
Richard Price and Steven Zaillian – The Night Of, “The Call of the Wild”
Commentary: There’s a win for Netflix, adding the long list of awards being won by streaming services this evening.
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series:
Ben Mendelsohn – Bloodline
B.D. Wong – Mr. Robot
Hank Azaria – Ray Donovan
Denis O’Hare – This Is Us
Brian Tyree Henry – This Is Us
Gerald McRaney – This Is Us
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series:
Alison Wright – The Americans
Alexis Bledel – The Handmaid’s Tale
Cicely Tyson – How to Get Away with Murder
Ann Dowd – The Leftovers
Laverne Cox – Orange Is the New Black
Shannon Purser – Stranger Things
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series:
Billy on the Street
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Tracey Ullman’s Show
Commentary: Anyone who reads this site knows how much I love SNL, and that’s why I review every new episode. This past season was a high point for the sketch show in recent years as they lampooned the current administration, and this is a well-deserved victory.
Outstanding Variety Talk Series:
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Real Time with Bill Maher
Commentary: You can pick any episode from Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, and it would be worthy of an Emmy. They may not be produced as often as some of the other nominees, but the work they do is not only funny but poignant.
Outstanding Directing For a Variety Series:
Jeremy Konner – Drunk History, “Hamilton”
Andy Fisher – Jimmy Kimmel Live, “The (RED) Show”
Paul Pennolino – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, “Multi-Level Marketing”
Jim Hoskinson – The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, “Episode 0179”
Don Roy King – Saturday Night Live, “Jimmy Fallon”
Commentary: Don Roy King is a directing legend and he takes on the Herculean task of bringing this crazy, difficult show together. It’s a huge, heaping responsibility, and Don Roy King does an amazing job with it.
Outstanding Writing For a Variety Series:
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
Commentary: Every episode of Last Week Tonight is an eye-opening revelation, and it’s because of the brilliant writing staff who investigates thoroughly and brings us the most important details in a satirical fashion, never afraid to call anyone out.
Outstanding Reality – Competition Program:
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
Ru Paul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Commentary: With the exception of American Ninja Warrior clips here and there, I haven’t watched any of these shows, and it’s just not a category that I care about at all. But I would have liked Ru Paul’s Drag Race to win just for the sake of diversity and inclusion.
Meanwhile, the Creative Arts Emmys were handed out last weekend, and here are some of the notable winners:
Outstanding Children’s Program – Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas (HBO)
Outstanding Animated Program – Bob’s Burgers (FOX)
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program – Adventure Time (Cartoon Network)
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special – The 13th (Netflix)
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series – Planet Earth II (BBC)
Outstanding Variety Special – Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017 (CBS)
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series – Melissa McCarthy – Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series – Dave Chappelle – Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Seth MacFarlane – Family Guy (FOX)
Outstanding Main Title Design – Stranger Things (Netflix)
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music – Stranger Things (Netflix)
Outstanding Special Visual Effects – Westworld (HBO)
