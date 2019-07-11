Zack Snyder is trying his hand at anime. The Justice League director is teaming up with longstanding creative partner Jay Oliva (The Dark Knight Returns) to create an all-new anime series for Netflix that will be set “in the world of Norse mythology.”

The yet-untitled anime series will be the director’s first time crafting an anime series. However, he’ll be working with Jay Oliva, who is currently in production on Netflix’s upcoming anime Trese and has worked with Snyder on over a dozen live-action feature films including Justice League, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, 300: Rise of an Empire, and Man of Steel. Besides, Snyder is no stranger to animation — his 2010 film Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole was a stunning testament to CG animation, if a messy movie overall.

“Zack Snyder’s innovation in visual storytelling has pushed the industry forward and established him as one of the most distinctive filmmakers of his generation,” said John Derderian, head of Anime programming for Netflix. “We are beyond excited to partner with him and his exceptional team to bring the iconic characters and stories of Norse mythology to life in his inimitable style.”

Snyder will also serve as executive producer on the series, while Oliva will serve as showrunner, director, and executive producer. Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller will produce the series alongside Snyder through Stone Quarry Animation, their production company’s newest venture with Oliva.

This isn’t Snyder’s first title with Netflix — the filmmaker is currently directing, writing, and producing the zombie thriller feature film Army of the Dead for the streaming giant. However, it’s curious that he would choose an anime for his next project, and one about Norse mythology at that. Those two elements don’t necessarily go together, but as Netflix has shown through its numerous anime projects — many of which are now being produced Stateside and not in Japan from which the medium originated — whatever story has the potential to get a lavish anime-style makeover will get it. To be fair, Snyder’s distinct visual style owes more than a little credit to anime — the director himself said that Sucker Punch took its cues from samurai, anime, and mecha iconography. But has Snyder ever expressed an interest in anime other than in its surface-level visual trappings? I can’t say, but at least the filmmaker will likely adapt easily to the medium.